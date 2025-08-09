Germany Halts Arms Exports To Israel As World Reacts To Gaza Conquest Plan

Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved a plan to takeover the whole of the Gaza Strip, including intense operations in Gaza city, resulting in outrage among some European capitals, who see this as doubling down on the carnage which has left over 60,000 Palestinians dead, based on Gaza health sources.

Germany has announced itself as the latest European nation to suspend its arms exports to Israel, noting that these could be used in human rights violations and potential war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Berlin backs the anti-Hamas fight, however.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz made clear as Israel's military is poised to take over Gaza city his government will not approve or transfer any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Merz says it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan could achieve its war aims in a legitimate way, adding:

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."

The German arms industry has historically been among the globe's largest arms suppliers to Israel. Of course, the US has long been far and away the biggist supplier of arms, and under Trump this doesn't look to cease - with Germany coming in second, according to global monitors, over the last half-decade.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against the terror of Hamas," Merz continued in his statement. "The release of the hostages and determined negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priority. The disarmament of Hamas is essential. Hamas must not play a role in the future of Gaza."

But apparently Merz vehemently disagress with the practical how in terms of the methods whereby this is accomplished. Global critics have said Israel is conducting ethnic cleansing and ultimately plans to annex the strip.

PM Netanyahu has sought to deflect this criticism by saying Israel will conquer the whole enclave, but that it doesn't ultimatley want to govern it. This vaguely suggests it could be handed over to an entity like the Palestinian Authority (PA) one day, but likely this would be done (or not done at all) by a future Israeli government.

Meanwhile other major powers like China are raising the alarm over Israel's takeover plan, with China on Friday expressing "serious concerns" over the move on Gaza City, urging it to "immediately cease its dangerous actions."

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told the AFP. "The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire."

“A complete resolution to the Gaza conflict hinges on a ceasefire; only then can a path to de-escalation be paved and regional security ensured," the Chinese government statement said. Beijing is "willing to work together with the international community to help end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible," it added.