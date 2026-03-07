Germany Is Now Officially A Planned Economy

Authored by Eduard Braun via Mises Institute,

Germany’s push for a social-ecological market economy rests on far-reaching state interventions in energy and industry, including a government-driven hydrogen strategy. In a recent report Germany’s Federal Audit Office explicitly describes the policy as a planned economy and highlights fundamental problems. At the same time, it doubts that the government will reach its own targets, indicating that these climate-policy experiments are likely to fail even on their own terms.

Germany’s “social-ecological transformation” is the political program of turning the existing social market economy into what the government calls a “social-ecological market economy.” In practice, this means that climate and environmental targets are placed above the spontaneous outcomes of markets, and the state increasingly directs investment, production, and consumption through detailed regulation, bans, subsidies, and new bureaucratic structures.

The federal government has committed itself—through the Paris Agreement, the EU Green Deal, the EU Climate Law, and Germany’s own Climate Change Act—to achieving greenhouse-gas neutrality by 2045. On this basis, it is pushing a comprehensive restructuring of the entire energy and industrial base. Fossil fuels are to be phased out and replaced by renewable energy sources and new technologies. To enforce this, Berlin is tightening emissions limits, introducing sector-specific reduction paths, and expanding carbon pricing. At the same time, it is rolling out large-scale subsidy programs and support schemes aimed at “climate-friendly” investments, ranging from energy-intensive industries to housing, transport, and agriculture. According to the Scientific Service of the German Bundestag, the transformation will cost about 13 trillion euros (roughly 15.3 trillion dollars).

Central to this transformation is not merely setting general framework conditions, but steering concrete technological choices: the government explicitly promotes certain technologies (such as hydrogen, battery-electric mobility, and “green” industrial processes) and discourages or prohibits others. It also relies on binding planning instruments and long-term “transformation roadmaps” for entire sectors of the economy. Officially, this is presented as a modernization strategy that will preserve prosperity while making Germany climate-neutral. In reality, it increasingly replaces decentralized entrepreneurial decisions and price signals with political targets and administrative plans.

Germany’s Federal Audit Office (“Bundesrechnungshof”) is an official state institution, not a libertarian think tank. It reports to parliament and examines whether the federal government uses public funds lawfully and efficiently. Precisely this body, in its October 28, 2025 report on Germany’s national hydrogen strategy, delivers an unusually clear verdict on the economic character of current climate policy.

The report states that hydrogen is supposed to play a “key role in the energy transition,” yet “there is a lack of supply, demand, and infrastructure” (p. 2). In other words, the government is trying to build an entire market around a product that is scarcely available, scarcely needed under current conditions, and cannot be traded at scale because the necessary pipelines and facilities are missing. The Audit Office further emphasizes that “hydrogen is significantly more expensive than energy sources used to date. The Federal Government is supporting the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy with several billion euros annually, following a planned economy approach” (p. 2, emphasis added). Here, the central term—“planned economy approach”—comes directly from an official oversight body describing government policy, not from its critics.

Despite this massive use of subsidies and dirigiste steering, the Audit Office concludes that the government remains “far from reaching its goal of establishing a hydrogen economy by 2030” (p. 2). In short, the watchdog authority finds that Berlin is using a planned economy method, paying far higher costs for hydrogen than for existing energy sources, and still failing to come close to its own targets.

From the perspective of Austrian economics, none of this should be surprising. Ludwig von Mises argued that once governments move from a market order to a system of political planning, they inevitably undermine the very mechanisms—prices, profits, and losses—that coordinate economic activity. Central planners cannot know the relative scarcities, preferences, and technological possibilities that millions of entrepreneurs discover only through free exchange. The result is misallocation of capital, persistent shortages and surpluses, and a gradual erosion of prosperity.

Germany’s “social-ecological market economy” is a textbook illustration of this dynamic. The state declares hydrogen and other favored technologies to be the “future,” pours billions into subsidies, and attempts to construct markets by decree. Yet even an official body like the Federal Audit Office now describes this as a “planned economy approach” and doubts that the government will reach its own goals. In all likelihood, Germany is about to confirm once again what Mises showed in theory a century ago: planned economies do not deliver their promised outcomes. Instead, they generate rising costs, failing projects, and increasing chaos—while making society poorer in the process.