Germany's Migrant Crime Crisis Explodes

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Germany's federal government just dropped numbers that should end every soft-border talking point still circulating in European capitals.

Of the 1,087 suspects identified in 751 recorded gang rapes last year, 53 percent were foreign nationals.

Non-Germans make up less than 17 percent of the population. The 772 victims were overwhelmingly German: 619 of them, or 80 percent, including 565 women.

New figures released by the German federal government show that 53% of the 1,087 suspects in 751 recorded gang rapes last year were foreign nationals, despite non-German citizens making up less than 17% of Germany's population.



The cases involved 772 victims, of whom 619 (80%)... pic.twitter.com/GdvbKeNMvh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

The largest national groups among suspects were Syrians (110), Afghans (64), Iraqis (46) and Turks (44). Seventy-two percent of the solved cases involved people already known to police.

The same pattern holds in the prison system. Foreign nationals accounted for around 45 percent of Germany's prison population in 2025 while representing roughly 17 percent of the registered population.

Germany's latest federal prison statistics show that foreign nationals accounted for around 45% of the country's prison population in 2025, despite making up roughly 17% of Germany's registered population by the end of that year. pic.twitter.com/skTZnR5O6l — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

Between 2015 and 2024 nearly 938,000 people were registered as victims of suspects holding the nationalities of ten major asylum-origin countries. Syrian nationals alone were linked to around 136,000 German victims.

Nearly 938,000 people were registered as victims of suspects holding the nationalities of 10 major asylum-origin countries in Germany between 2015 and 2024, according to German police statistics.



In absolute numbers, Syrian nationals were linked to around 136,000 German victims,... pic.twitter.com/E5VX4mxxNg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

These are not abstract statistics. They are the measurable result of a decade-plus experiment in mass low-skill migration from regions whose cultural and religious norms clash hard with European legal and social norms.

The latest proof arrived on the streets of Berlin.

This past weekend, a white rental van driven by 21-year-old Abdul Ballut, a German 'citizen' of Lebanese origin, plowed into participants at the Christopher Street Day Pride event in Tiergarten. One woman was killed. Thirty-one others were injured.

A video recorded on the day of the attack was recovered from Ballut's phone. In it a masked man, identified by prosecutors as the attacker, pledges allegiance to the Islamic State.

Ballut had already tried to join ISIS in 2025, traveling to Lebanon, making contact with presumed members of the group, and serving a short sentence there before being returned to Germany.

In May 2026 a Berlin juvenile court convicted him of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and of distributing Islamic State propaganda. He received a suspended sentence, was ordered into a deradicalization program he barely attended, and walked free.

?? The terrorist who attacked the Pride parade in Berlin pledged allegiance to the Islamic State before the attack



A video was found on the phone belonging to terrorist Abdul Ballut in which he swears allegiance to the Islamic State. The video was recorded on the day of the... pic.twitter.com/cUDbaCY7u9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

German security services had counted nearly 30,000 Islamists in the country, of whom 450 are classified as potential terrorists. Around 9,100 are considered violence-oriented. Berlin alone hosts roughly 2,600 Islamists, more than 900 of them prone to violence, including hundreds of radical Salafists and supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Ballut was already known to the services and under surveillance. That did not stop the attack.

?? Germany has counted nearly 30,000 Islamists, of whom 450 are potential Islamist terrorists. Among them was the Berlin Pride terrorist.



Around 9,100 are classified as violence-oriented. Berlin alone has roughly 2,600 Islamists, more than 900 of them prone to violence,... pic.twitter.com/US9ZebQJuU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

New reporting has now revealed the depth of the family network. Two of Ballut's cousins fought for ISIS. His aunt was married to Omar Bakri Muhammad Fustuq, the Syrian-born Islamist who helped build Hizb ut-Tahrir in the UK, founded the later-banned Al-Muhajiroun, praised the 9/11 attacks, and was eventually excluded from Britain in 2005 as "not conducive to the public good."

After moving to Lebanon he became a regular on Al Jazeera and was later sentenced there on terrorism charges before his 2023 release.

It turns out that the Lebanese Islamist who carried out the car-ramming attack against the Berlin Gay Pride Parade had 2 cousins who fought for ISIS.



According to Zeit, his aunt had married the infamous Islamist leader Omar Bakri Muhammad Fustuq.



Born in 1958 in Aleppo, he was... pic.twitter.com/wUWRvAEEsD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

The institutional left's response followed a familiar script. Berlin Pride organizers warned against using the attack "for political ends," declaring that "People are trying to divide our society and set some people against others. As the CSD in Berlin, we will not allow this."

A speaker at a related vigil admitted the first thought after hearing of the car attack was "Hopefully it's not a Kanake... hopefully it's a Christian white person."

When the facts refused to cooperate, the pivot to intersectionality and protection of the migration system was immediate.

Online, left-wing activists rushed to deflect blame onto Western conservatives and "whiteness" rather than the ideology that produced the attacker.

Meanwhile the comment sections under Al Jazeera's coverage filled with celebration: "Alhamdulillah," "Jihad," "Thank God," laughing emojis, and calls for more of the same.

That reaction is the predictable product of importing large numbers of people whose religious and cultural framework treats homosexuality as an abomination punishable by death, then expecting rainbow flags and counseling sessions to paper over the contradiction.

The pattern is now too clear to ignore. Known radicals with prior ISIS contact, propaganda convictions, and family ties to jihadist networks are released into the same cities that host Pride parades, Christmas markets, and open public squares.

Steel barriers go up. Soft targets are redesigned. Officials issue statements about coexistence. And the political class that created the conditions continues to treat naming the ideology as the greater threat.

Germany's own data on gang rape, prison populations, and cumulative victim counts from asylum-origin nationalities show the scale of the failure.

Western societies that refuse to confront cultural and religious incompatibility will keep paying that cost in blood while the defenders of open borders insist the real problem is anyone who notices.