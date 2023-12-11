"Get Tough On Immigration Or Risk Radicals Taking Charge", Warns Merkel's Former Health Minister

Via ReMix News,

Germany is facing an unprecedented influx of illegal immigration from predominantly Islamic nations that hate Western culture, and mainstream parties must solve the problem before voters trust more radical groups to take control, a former German minister has warned.

Jens Spahn, who served as CDU health minister in Angela Merkel’s fourth cabinet from 2018 to 2021, warned in no uncertain terms of the consequences of mass immigration from areas that refuse to respect Western liberal ideals.

“We currently have a thousand migrants entering Germany irregularly every day. A thousand every day,” he said in an interview with Bild deputy editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer.

“Many people are not aware of the magnitude of the task involved when hundreds of thousands, indeed millions, of people come to us from such a cultural area,” he added, criticizing what he described as a distorted portrayal of reality by the mainstream media.

“One percent of the world’s Afghan population now lives in Germany,” Spahn continued, claiming Afghanistan is partly in the Middle Ages “and that leaves its mark” on Germany.

German politicians in Angela Merkel's former party are finally talking tough on immigration, coincidentally as the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to surge in popularity.



It is “the Islamic cultural area” in which “hatred of Jews, agitation against gays, the lack of equal rights for men and women are too often part of everyday culture,” he explained.

There are “not very many Muslim-majority countries” where people of other faiths have an easy life, women have equal rights “or gays and lesbians somehow enjoy minority protection,” he added.

Despite numerous conservatives and more radical parties, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD) sounding the alarm on illegal immigration for years, the CDU has remained less vocal on the consequences of such a policy that it, itself, pushed under former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Now, with the AfD surging in the polls, the CDU is seeking to wrestle back control of the narrative and push for a hardline government approach.

“On all topics, whether it’s migration or dealing with Islam, all I ever hear is why everything can’t be done,” Spahn said indignantly. “We can tell people for another 10 years why we can’t do everything. But at some point, we’ll be in such a mess that others might solve it quite radically.”

The CDU/CSU only has one more opportunity to get to grips with the problems if it participates in government in the future.

“This is our last shot, so to speak,” warned Spahn emphatically, otherwise “we will be over too, because if we also lose credibility on these issues, then perhaps only the radicals will remain.”

