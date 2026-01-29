Ghislaine Maxwell Cites Dozens Of Men In Alleged Epstein 'Secret Settlements'

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell claimed in December that at least 25 men with ties to Jeffrey Epstein entered “secret settlements” to serve charges over their alleged role in the late sex offender’s crimes.

Maxwell made the claim in a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed on Dec. 17 in the U.S. Southern District of New York, according to Courthouse News.

She is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and is seeking to void her conviction.

Her filing comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the pending release of Epstein-related documents.

The petition references four alleged “co-conspirators” and 25 additional men who were never indicted despite, according to Maxwell, being similarly implicated in the crimes.

She said the government’s purported failure to charge those individuals showed she was selectively prosecuted.

In the filing, Maxwell acknowledged that a defendant moving to dismiss for selective prosecution “bears the heavy burden of establishing” that others similarly situated were not prosecuted for the same conduct while she was singled out, and that the government’s decision was discriminatory or made in bad faith.

“None of the 4 named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted,” Maxwell wrote.

Maxwell claimed the existence of the 25 men emerged through government disclosures and civil litigation materials that were never provided to her defense.

“New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as coconspirators,” she added. “None of these men have been prosecuted and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known.”

Maxwell further alleged that her indictment followed Epstein’s 2019 death in federal custody and was driven by political expediency.

“New evidence reveals the reason why the Petitioner was indicted after having not been named and included in any of the earlier criminal indictments against Epstein or the Palm Beach Police Investigation, simply put it was for expediency and purely political motives following the death of Jeffrey Epstein in the care custody and control of the US Government,” she claimed.