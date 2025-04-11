Global Executions Hit Highest Level Since 2015

Amnesty International recorded 1,518 executions under the death penalty worldwide in 2024, marking an increase of 32 percent since the year before when 1,153 people were put to death. This marks the highest execution level since 2015.

Three countries - Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia - accounted for 91 percent of all known executions, together totalling 1,380. Egypt, Singapore and Yemen also recorded significant increases, while Somalia had a decrease.

In the United States, 2024 saw 25 executions nationwide, which is an increase from the 24 put to death the year before. The states of Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina and Utah resumed executions.

Last year, 637 executions were known to have been carried out unlawfully for drug-related offenses, including in countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

Meanwhile, eight people were executed for crimes that took place when they were below 18 years old.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, while the absolute death count has been rising, the number of countries that carry out the death penalty has fallen.

Last year, 15 countries carried out executions, down from 40 nations in 1997.

Although still high, the number of new death sentences imposed also fell year-on-year from 2,428 across 52 countries in 2023 to 2,087 across 46 countries in 2024.

China is thought to be the most serious executioner, with deaths expected to be in their thousands.

The chart excludes these figures, however, as the secrecy of the state means that exact death count remains unknown.

Figures are also unknown for North Korea and Vietnam, meaning that Amnesty’s total yearly figures represent the minimum values.