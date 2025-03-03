Global Implications Of Chinese Shadow Police Operating In US And Abroad

Authored by Charles Davis via The Epoch Times,

The exposure of China’s secret police stations abroad highlights a significant threat to national security and civil liberties.

It is unsettling to learn that the Chinese regime is capable of operating covert police stations in foreign countries to monitor, harass, and control Chinese citizens living abroad—committing considerable resources to focus on those most critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

CCP shadow police operations came to light in June 2021, when nonprofit media group ProPublica revealed Beijing’s Operation Fox Hunt program. Initially thought to be some form of Chinese bounty hunter program, the United States and numerous other countries now see it as a global shadow police force. This program, ostensibly aimed at combating corruption, is now viewed as a front for targeting and coercing dissidents and critics of the CCP to return to China. According to the human rights group Safeguard Defenders, these activities are ongoing in more than 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, and several European nations.

On Feb. 12, the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security released an updated “China Threat Snapshot,” detailing instances of espionage and transnational repression conducted by the CCP on U.S. soil. The report emphasized concern over the growing threat posed by these covert operations and their potential to undermine U.S. sovereignty and national security.

The most recent court case related to these activities took place in New York, where Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were accused of working on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security in violation of the Espionage Act in December 2024. The two men were arrested for allegedly setting up a secret police station used to track and intimidate Chinese dissidents living in the United States, with the aim of coercing them into returning to China.

Operations like that in New York have a chilling effect on the Chinese population throughout the country, stifling free speech and inhibiting individuals from expressing dissenting views about the CCP. As a result, the very principles of freedom and democracy that America stands for are threatened.

Additionally, these operations have significant implications for U.S. national security. The covert nature of these police stations makes them potential hubs for espionage activities. By gathering intelligence on Chinese dissidents and other targets, the CCP can gain valuable insights into U.S. policies and strategies. This intelligence can be used to influence U.S. politics, shape public opinion, and achieve strategic advantages in international negotiations.

The global response to the CCP’s secret police stations has been varied, with U.S. allies expressing concern and taking steps to address the issue.

Allied nations, such as Australia and the United Kingdom, have also reported similar covert operations on their soil. These activities have strained diplomatic relations and raised questions about how best to respond to China’s growing influence abroad. Similar to results from U.S. intelligence organizations, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) has identified multiple cases of Chinese interference, including the use of secret police stations to monitor and intimidate Chinese nationals.

In response, the Australian government has implemented stricter regulations and increased efforts to counter foreign interference. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess has said that Australia will not accept any form of foreign interference and is dedicated to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of its people.

The UK has also taken steps to address this issue. British authorities have launched investigations into alleged secret police stations operating within their borders and have called for greater international cooperation to combat the threat. Then-Home Secretary Priti Patel emphasized the importance of collaborating with allies to safeguard citizens from foreign interference.

In Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been actively investigating the alleged Chinese secret police stations. In October 2022, the RCMP announced that it was probing reports of these stations operating in the Greater Toronto Area, including locations in Markham and Scarborough. The investigations were expanded to include Vancouver and Montreal, where similar activities were reported. In June 2023, the RCMP reported shutting down illegal police activity connected to these stations in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the reports of Chinese secret police stations operating abroad and the threat to undermine international law and human rights. Additionally, several member states from the U.N. Human Rights Council raised concerns regarding these extraterritorial activities.

In 2022, then-U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an investigation into the allegations of harassment and coercion by Chinese secret police stations, and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.

China’s secret police stations abroad represent a complex threat to national security, civil liberties, and international relations. In the United States, recent court cases and congressional reports highlight the urgent need to act to protect the rights and freedoms of Chinese nationals living abroad.

As all the affected nations grapple with the threat posed by the CCP’s shadow police stations, it is crucial for the international community to come together and develop effective strategies to counter foreign interference and uphold democratic values.

* * *

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times or ZeroHedge.