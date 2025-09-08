Global Mail Disruption Deepens As U.S. Tariffs Trigger International Postal Shutdowns

International mail to the United States has plunged by more than 80% in one week after the Trump administration ended a long-abused tax exemption on small packages, prompting widespread suspensions of postal services around the world, according to the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The postal service in France is among those that stopped taking US-bound parcels following Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on them (Thomas SAMSON)

In late July, the U.S. government announced it would revoke duty-free treatment for low-value parcels entering the country. The change, which took effect Aug. 29, has rattled global logistics networks and forced dozens of national postal operators to halt or scale back shipments to the U.S.

The UPU, a United Nations agency that oversees global postal cooperation, said 88 postal operators have either fully or partially suspended service to the U.S. Among them are major national carriers, including Germany’s Deutsche Post, Britain’s Royal Mail, and postal authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Postal services in India, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.K. are no longer accepting most U.S.-bound parcels, citing logistical disruptions and uncertainty over customs processing under the new tariff regime.

According to UPU data, postal traffic to the U.S. on Aug. 29 fell 81% compared with the previous week. “Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented,” the agency said in a statement.

UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki said the organization is working with affected postal services and U.S. authorities on a “rapid technical solution” to restore normal mail flows. However, he provided no timeline for when shipments might resume.

The Bern-based UPU, founded in 1874 and representing 192 member countries, sets international postal rules and facilitates cooperation among national mail systems. While the agency has mediated disputes before, industry analysts warn the current disruption highlights vulnerabilities in global supply chains that depend on inexpensive cross-border shipping.

The sudden halt comes amid mounting trade frictions as Washington uses tariff policy to rebalance foreign commerce. For small businesses, e-commerce sellers, and consumers relying on international packages, the suspension has created uncertainty and extended delivery delays.

Without an agreement, logistics experts warn that U.S. buyers and overseas exporters alike could face lasting disruptions in the global flow of goods - underscoring how deeply interconnected the world’s postal infrastructure has become.