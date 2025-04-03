The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire

Authored by Kurt Schlicter via Townhall.com,

What happened with Marine Le Pen, the most popular politician in France who was just banned from standing for election on the flimsiest of pretenses, is no exception.

It’s becoming the rule around the West and in other places, too, where being outside the mainstream of authorized establishment left-leaning globalist politics has become criminalized. In some places, like the UK and Spain, it takes the form of persecuting people for saying things that those in power don’t want to hear. In other places, like Germany, upstart populist parties that earned a significant number of votes are informally, and sometimes formally, marginalized and threatened with being banned.

But it’s the criminal persecution of leaders that is becoming the go-to. It happened to Bolsonaro in Brazil, Netanyahu in Israel, Georgescu in Romania, and Le Pen in France.

In each of these cases, the establishment authoritarians essentially attempted to frame a politician they couldn’t beat at the ballot box. Of course, their American analogs tried to do the same thing to Donald Trump here, and when that didn’t work, their allies tried to murder him. Thankfully, they failed at both – with the people who instigated these atrocities too dumb to know that they are the ones who should be the most thankful they failed.

These are not the acts of strong and confident leaders who believe in the strength and popularity of their ideology. These are the cowardly acts of authoritarians who differ from Putin not in their nature but only in their extent. They haven’t thrown anybody out of a fifth-story window yet that we know of, though we don’t know if they actively put the murderer who tried to kill Trump in Butler up to it – the one who tried to ambush him in Florida was an active member of their collective – but they would’ve cheered if either attempt had succeeded. Thankfully, America was not so far gone that the people’s choice could not prevail, though the resisters in the judiciary, the regime media, and elsewhere are doing everything they can to ensure that the man the people elected to govern can’t actually exercise the powers of office.

The European authoritarians, however, still have the ability to crush dissent. There are several reasons why, including the fact that most of the good Europeans long ago left for America, and the ones who remain are largely degraded and pathetic people. After all, Europe is an exhausted culture, too weak both morally and spiritually to come to its own defense. Its glorious cathedrals are museums now, and its armies are jokes. They can’t find the will or the courage to defend themselves, and Europeans have turned over their governance to corrupt, globalist fools who invite the Third World in to complete the destruction of what was the mother of civilization.

Americans are saddened and sickened by them. It’s difficult to explain to Americans why we should spend our treasure and put our blood on the line for nations that oppress their own people and embrace sham democracy. Even the UK, the father of our democracy, has turned into a political deadbeat dad. Why should we have a special relationship with a country that sends cops to the house of parents complaining about school policies? Under the Democrats, they tried to do that here, and we rejected it. We demonstrated at least a modicum of manhood in the face of this petty tyranny. But until the Europeans demonstrate their commitment to doing something about their own enslavement, it’s unclear how we might help. We certainly shouldn’t be protecting them from other European dictatorships – we have no interest in refereeing among oppressors. The fact that they need us to do so reflects their decision to essentially disarm and become pathetic welfare states teaming with foreign parasites and native cowards.

In short, America cannot be expected to – and is not going to – care more about Europe than the Europeans do.

Our response as Americans to fascist acts like the framing of Le Pen should be loud and bold condemnation and contempt. What they are doing is truly disgusting – and dangerous, too. We should say so, especially since their citizens can’t without fear of a knock on the door. The European ruling class hates hearing it, especially when JD Vance goes overseas and tells them the truth to their smug, pale faces. Their fussy fury when he exposes their fake democracy and lies about freedom is hilarious. But all they should get from us is talk. We should let them fend for themselves. They are unworthy of a special relationship, and it’s impossible to frame a coherent or compelling explanation of why a single American paratrooper should die in defense of any country that refuses to allow its most popular politician to run because the establishment dislikes her platform.

We should certainly learn the lesson here about what’s going on over there, although, as we’ve seen, the Democrats have tried many of the same tactics. That they’ve been defeated so far is a testament to the fact that Americans are not yet completely broken. We’re not ready to be serfs, and the fact that we have more guns than people provides a powerful backstop against the kind of tyranny the globalist left would love to impose in America as well.

I shudder to think of what would have happened if Trump had been murdered or if they had succeeded in knocking him off the ballot. But I’m not shuddering for my sake. If the stuff hits the fan, I and those like me will prevail. I’m shuttering over the fate of the morons whose greed, corruption, and stupidity would have sparked a conflict they are utterly unprepared to fight. And I do mean fight. That’s what happens when the ruling class uses a corrupt system to block the expression of the people’s will and leaves no peaceful path for it to be heard. We are very far from that here, but if it came to that, patriots would fight for our Constitution and our freedom. The elite and their minions? Who exactly would do their fighting? Who is willing to die to enact the Green New Deal, to impose DEI, or to allow dudes in girls' toilets? Harry Sisson would flee to Canada to be a sex pest at the local Tim Horton’s before he ever picked up a rifle.

Will there be a revolution in Europe? France was once famous for its revolting people. There’s a lot of anger, but there aren’t a lot of weapons left among the citizenry – never, ever, give up your guns and, in fact, go buy guns and ammunition. On the other hand, there aren’t a lot of troops either for the governments to use to suppress their own people and force the people to accept the dictatorship should the Euro masses decide to leave their tiny, squalid apartments and take to the streets. The ugly truth is that civil wars don’t necessarily require guns. Hundreds of thousands of people were butchered in Rwanda with knives and machetes. Maybe Keir Starmer was thinking ahead when he banned ninja swords.

Civil wars are the least civil kind of wars. They are best avoided.

Or maybe they will just accept a picture of the future that is a wizened EU crone’s Gucci slipper stamping on a human face forever. Maybe manipulating the judicial system to ensure that the supporters of popular leaders are disenfranchised won’t cause any more reaction among the people than some grumbling in their bizarre foreign languages. But, if you’re familiar with history, and most of our elite no longer is, you might remember Julius Caesar and his crossing of the Rubicon. The Rubicon was the border to Italy that a Roman proconsul serving abroad could not cross at the head of his armed troops. Caesar knew that if he laid down his imperium and returned to Rome as a civilian, his political enemies would use the judiciary to destroy him. So, he didn’t lay down his imperium when he returned to Rome. He brought his legionnaires.

Now, one might point out that Caesar’s political enemies did eventually murder him after he essentially became a dictator in fact, if not title. That’s true. Caesar was famously merciful to his enemies. Several of the men who slaughtered him had received his pardon. The guy who came after him didn’t make that mistake. Caesar’s heir hunted down those murderers and killed them, along with a lot of other people. Augustus then made himself emperor, again in fact if not title.

In the end, the elite probably would have been better off not messing with Caesar and addressing the concerns of the plebs who adored him. Perhaps history is teaching us that today’s popular leaders like Donald Trump and Marine La Pen are not the people’s last chance. They are the globalist’s last chance.