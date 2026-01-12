"The Globalist Deep State Is In Panic Mode" After Trump's Cash Cut-Off

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book “Deep State” (which is soon to be massively updated and re-released), thinks evil powers trying to overthrow America are distraught because their money and plans are drying up.

Newman says, “I think the globalist Deep State is in panic mode, and I think the Left is as well..."

"The operation against Maduro sent a massive shock wave through the global Left. I see the global Left as a tentacle of the global Deep State. It runs right through Venezuela, and it runs right through Minneapolis. Let’s not forget what happened in 2020. . .. The so-called uprising was organized by Rockefeller front groups, and these are paid professional revolutionaries. Yes, they are useful idiots . . . but they have huge money at their disposal.”

In late November, Newman warned “Leftist Marxists Preparing Now to Take Over America.” Then, Venezuela President Nicholus Maduro was arrested, and that threw a cold bucket of water on those plans. Newman points out,

“Venezuela was the cash cow that was funding this entire subversive movement through drugs and oil. Donald Trump, in one fell swoop, took out that massive piece of their architecture, and they are pooping bricks. They are absolutely terrified about what may come next.”

We already know the payments in the so-called Somali welfare fraud have been cut off by the federal government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also cutting off billions of dollars of more fraud by changing money transfer rules. On top of that, Newman says Trump has given a huge blow to the globalist UN climate treaty that also is cutting off big money. Newman says,

“The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), this is the foundation of the UN climate regime and Donald Trump just utterly obliterated it. This is some of the best news we have heard in a very long time. The UN is very mad, and their chief spokesman is saying the US has a legal obligation to keep paying them.”

That is not going to happen, which means more cash cut from evil people trying to destroy America. Newman adds,

“This is just the beginning, and they have done a yearlong review of UN agencies that are useless, anti-American and wasteful. The first 66 just dropped, and we expect more. This is Earth shattering news. This is huge news and really significant.”

The other really significant thing about Venezuela is the voter fraud that has rigged elections in the Western hemisphere for many years. Newman says, “In Caracas, with Cuban help, they created lots of tools to steal elections..."

" It was not just in Latin America but here in the United States. There are a lot of people in the Trump Administration who know about this. I think this was one of the big things on Trump’s mind when he started thinking about what do we do with Venezuela? We have had multiple whistleblowers come out and confirm almost all of this involvement in voter fraud. The big take away here is . . . they created software to rig and steal elections in Latin America and here in the United States, and the Trump Administration knows about it.”

There is much more in the 60-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with hard-hitting journalist Alex Newman, founder of LibertySentinel.org, where he talks about the increasing violence by the globalist Deep State to take down America and why they are prepping for civil war now. Newman is also the author of the newly released book “Woke and Weaponized.” This is a stark warning for all parents about the communist plan to control and brainwash the next generation in our public schools for 1.10.26.