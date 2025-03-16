Globalist Games: They Play, We Pay

Authored by J.B.Shurk via AmericanThinker.com,

Canada’s Liberal Party selected central banker Mark Carney to lead the country as prime minister.

He only recently became a politician, but already he’s sitting at the head of the class! No worries, though. He has the kind of résumé all globalists in good standing with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum would envy. He ran not only the Bank of Canada, but also the Bank of England. He’s a central banker extraordinaire! He loves printing funny money and manipulating markets. Artificially created inflation is his jam, man!

Carney is the most recent iteration of the World Economic Forum’s standard operating procedure for captured governments (and Canada is most definitely WEF-captured): Whenever possible, put bankers in charge of those pesky territorial designations nostalgically known as nation-states. France’s petit fromage, Emmanuel Macron, was a Rothschild & Co. investment banker. Former U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak was a Goldman Sachs and hedge fund guy. Don’t be surprised when more transnational bankers seemingly come out of nowhere and immediately dominate the politics of other pseudo-sovereign countries. Investment banking — and more specifically, central banking — is the lifeblood of globalism. Why? Because once a bank is big enough, it gambles with the futures of entire nations (and the millions of individual lives therein) as if they were mere poker chips.

So the globalist cabal claims another section of the world map! Or retains its claim over Canada, I should say. Everyone knows that soy-boy Justin Castreau (he cried during his farewell press conference, for Pete’s sake!) and his former deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, call Herr Schwab “Daddy.” Germany’s Dr. Evil makes a natural father figure for both Canucks.

Kooky Chrystia is that crazy-eyed woke-tard who promised to use nuclear weapons against the United States if President Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs and turns off the American money spigots that have long subsidized Canada’s socialist system. She is a Canadian Karen not likely to go away. I’m sure Daddy Klaus will give her another chance to scream, “I am womyn, hear me roar!” after central banker Mark Carney completes Canada’s transition to a “green energy”–reliant vassal state of the international money-printing guild. When the draft dodgers, hippies, and Chinadians up north have gorged on enough of Carney’s WEF-style globalism for Reichsführer Schwab to deem the peasants sufficiently subjugated, he can install Chrystia as prime minister without any resistance. Once in place and empowered to finish off what’s left of Trudeau and Carney’s castrated Canada, she will probably rename her censorship-loving slave state “Not-so-Freeland-ia” in honor of her favorite grandpa’s fascist proclivities.

No wonder President Trump remains worried about the U.S.-Canada border. King Charles III’s North American refuge has become a hornet’s nest of globalists, communists, and woke Nazis. Perhaps after the southern wall is finished, the builders should hightail it up to the 49th parallel and get busy. Forget the “global warming” malarkey. A WEF-engineered winter is most definitely coming.

Of course, Canada is but one territory being pursued in the globalists’ board game of central bank Risk. The WEF-ers are rolling the dice and capturing lands all over the planet.

For three years, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and America’s very own CIA have all been yelling, “Ukraine! Ukraine! Ukraine!” Hoity-toity Davos dandies demand in unison that non-Ukrainians die for the sacred honor of a country known for its vicious gangsters. Given the Western euphoria for the place that spawned the noxious Tweedle-Vindmans, a naïve observer would erroneously assume that Ukraine must be a bastion of civic virtue and human rights — and not a nation that has outlawed opposition parties, free speech, dissent, religious freedom, and democratic elections. How jolting it must be for the uninitiated to discover that Volodymyr Zelensky’s fiefdom is not renowned for its “democratic” norms, but is instead considered one of the most irredeemably corrupt crime dens in all of Europe. If you’ve ever found yourself near any of Europe’s other troubled conflict zones, you know that a reputation for being the continent’s premier destination for depravity is not an easy distinction to claim. Ukraine had to work hard for its deserved notoriety.

No matter. Klaus Schwab’s globalists are good at rebranding.

When money-printing central bankers fund USAID, and USAID pays Western journalists to run stories about the glorious nobility of Ukraine’s system of government, then the less informed among us eventually start spouting the same thing: Ukraine good. Russia bad. We make nuclear war now? It’s not our fault that we humans can be programmed so easily. We are biologically wired to trust people in positions of authority.

Here’s the problem: When all the people in positions of authority are either money-printing central bankers or propaganda-spewing espionage chiefs, then the people who die in wars (both soldiers and civilians) do so at the behest of thieves and liars. Families should not sacrifice their children based on the promises of money-launderers and spies.

For the jet-set crowd of Davos elites, preserving other people’s freedom is of no concern. Creating debt slaves is good for their respective family businesses; liberating serfs so that the riffraff can express their low-class opinions is not. Does anybody believe that the same European countries that regularly censor their own citizens and prevent unapproved political parties from holding power would have any interest in safeguarding the liberties of poor Ukrainians? European elites (and American warmongers) see Ukrainians as cannon-fodder — which is why they say nothing as Zelensky’s goons abduct men off the street, press-gang them into service, and condemn them to be ripped to shreds.

War is first and foremost about making money and expanding power. Elites treat it like a “game” because they risk nothing. Regular people pray for it to end because they risk everything.

If the WEF-ers can’t prolong the War in Ukraine long enough to win back some valuable Black Sea coastline, they’ll just stir up trouble in one of the neighboring nations. Take a look at the board game’s map. Besides Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey, the region includes Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Armenia, and Georgia. That’s strange. Every country either on or near the Black Sea has recently experienced a spate of domestic conflicts, political rebellions, or outright civil wars. In Romania, globalists not only annulled last year’s presidential election when the “wrong” candidate won, but also threw the winning candidate off this year’s ballot to prevent his repeat victory — all in the name of “protecting democracy”!

Is there something toxic in the rivers draining into the Black Sea? Or could it be that the West’s one-world-government zealots and intelligence agents/saboteurs are desperate to maintain influence over territories that could limit Russia’s strategic control of Black Sea trade routes and close off Russia’s access to the wider Mediterranean Sea?

Perhaps disassembling Russia into a dozen separate WEF-conducive nations first requires WEF-enthusiasts to isolate Russia from half the world. If they can avoid paying for the mess themselves by tricking the United States into sacrificing Americans in an unnecessary third world war, then all the better. As they like to ask in Klaus Schwab’s neck of the woods, why fight the Russians or the Americans when you can get them to fight each other? Cannon fodder does not discriminate by nationality.

If Western-style “democracy” means that central bankers control domestic policy, stifle dissent, and decide when war is “profitable,” then perhaps citizens should start asking who the hell put them in charge. It certainly wasn’t the people.