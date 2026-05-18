Graham Calls For 'Short But Forceful' New Strikes On Iran, Complains Waiting For 'Status Quo' Talks Looks Weak

At a moment the US-Iran ceasefire is officially on life support, and with the world's most critical energy chokepoint remaining blocked while the American consumer is paying the price at the pump, beltway hawks are calling for renewed major military action to 'solve' the standoff.

Foremost among them, Senator Lindsey Graham, hit the Sunday news circuit to urge President Trump to rip up the current playbook and resume US major military strikes on Tehran. According to Graham, the current diplomatic paralysis and the shuttered Strait of Hormuz are only fueling Iran's strategic position while inflicting severe economic pain domestically.

He has perhaps picked up on the bad optics of Trump's constant barrage of Truth Social posts which often seem written in an exasperated and impatience style.

"I think the status quo is hurting us all," Graham told NBC News' "Meet the Press" - as he made the case for using military pressure to get the Iranians to comply with Washington demands on their nuclear program and other issues.

The well-known hawk from South Carolina correctly observed: "The longer the [Strait of Hormuz] is closed, the more we try to pursue a deal that never happens, the stronger Iran gets." However, this reflects one of those 'one more escalation step and the problem will be fixed' approaches among the NeoCons. The 'just one more thing' usually perpetuates the quagmire.

He turned to urging the president to "weaken them further" given that "there's more targets to be had" - which is pretty much also the Israeli line.

Graham further said there are no signs that after the prior 38-day bombing campaign that Iran's leadership has abandoned what he called the Islamic Republic's supposed goal "to terrorize the world, destroy Israel, come after us."

"Gas prices will come down when you put Iran in a box," Graham added.

Another interesting moment in the interview came when the GOP senator seemed in agreement with Trump on not caring about Americans' finances in comparison with the Iran nuclear question:

Trump drew criticism last week for saying he was not weighing Americans' finances in the talks, comments that stirred Republican anxiety ahead of the midterm elections. Graham dismissed that concern. "It's worth losing my job," he told Welker. "If I had to give my job up to make sure Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, I would do it."

Iran is meanwhile still not backing down, after last Friday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made clear that Tehran has "no trust" in Washington given its "contradictory messages".

Graham calling for a "short but forceful" new military escalation against Iran...

I have every confidence that President Trump fully understands the situation with Iran and will not continue to tolerate a refusal to negotiate in good faith along with Iran’s defiant aggression in the Strait of Hormuz and throughout the region.



It is abundantly clear to me… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 18, 2026

He reiterated that Washington needs to get serious, while it is US officials saying Iran must show willingness to make compromise. At this point it seems Washington is the more desperate to get a deal done, but each side is waiting out the other.