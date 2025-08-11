Graham To Israel: 'Enough Already, Destroy Hamas' - Just As The US Did To Germany & Japan

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are underway with an expanded assault on Gaza City, after Prime Minister Netanyahu has given the greenlight for the conquest of all of the strip, US Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham has called on Israel to finish the job, saying the Palestinian militant group must be "annihilated".

"I can’t believe there’s even a debate about how to conduct a war against those who aim to wipe out the Israeli people," Graham said during an appearance on CBS News’ Meet the Press.

Source: US Embassy Jerusalem

He added, "Israel will take Gaza by force, unless the hostages are freed." Graham further responded to questions about Gaza's future by saying the Palestinian enclave should be rebuilt in a manner similar to how the US helped reconstruct Germany and Japan after World War II. Some hardline Israeli ministers have been calling for Palestinians to be liquidated from the Gaza Strip.

Graham's words suggests possible agreement. "Enough already. Destroy Hamas. Do to Hamas what we did to the Germans and the Japanese during World War II. Annihilate them and rebuild the Palestinian society like we did with Germany and Japan. I think we can do that," the hawkish senator said.

He floated that Saudi Arabia will be an ultimate decider in terms of the Palestinian plight in a post-war future.

"Eventually the Arabs will take over. The future of Palestine runs through Riyadh. The future of the Mideast runs through Riyadh. I envision after the defeat of Hamas that normalization will be back on the table between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the Palestinians will benefit from that discussion, as well as the Israelis," he described, which means he has high hopes for Saudi-Israeli normaliation through the Trump-backed Abraham Accords.

Graham has previously called Hamas "religious Nazis" who ultimately can't be negotiated with. Watch a portion of his latest Meet the Press appearance below.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on Israel to destroy Hamas just as the United States did to Germany and Japan. pic.twitter.com/D0oDVQH6lR — Boris Shamuilov (@BorisShamu47884) August 11, 2025

President Trump has also of late appeared impatient at the Gaza situation. There were early administration attempts at mediating a deal for the return of the hostages, but all parties appear to have given up on Doha-sponsored talks at this point.

Trump said last week, "I know that we are there now trying to get people fed. … As far as the rest of it, I really can’t say. That’s going to be pretty much up to Israel." There's been no recent White House talk of throttling weapons shipments, and it appears the status quo will go on - despite the growing international outrage at the civilian death toll.