Greeks Grow Unfriendly To Israeli Tourists, Ships As Gaza War Grinds On

Though Greece is a highly popular international tourist destination for Israelis, the popularity of Israeli tourists is declining in Greece as Israel continues a war on Gaza marked by unusually high civilian casualties, imposed hunger, and the systematic and sweeping destruction of infrastructure. In addition to a string of incidents in which Greeks are verbally and physically clashing with Israeli tourists, protesters are targeting commercial ships seen as supplying Israel's war on Gaza.

The most widespread indication of Greeks giving Israelis a cold shoulder comes via signs and posters cropping up in tourist destinations. In addition to being mounted on utility poles, they're also appearing in the front windows of some businesses. A few samples of the messaging:

"All Israeli soldiers are war criminals. Occupiers, rapists, murderers. We don't want you here!"

"Israeli soldiers, you went on vacation but you will not escape the guilt. The beaches of Greece will not wash the blood off your hands"

"Israeli soldiers, colonizers, you are not welcome."

"Israeli soldiers, colonizers, you are not welcome."

A poster in the window of a cafe in Athens shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to Gaza

Where personal confrontations are concerned, it's not always clear who's been initiating the hostilities. In the latest incident, a group of around 20 Israeli teenagers clashed with 10 to 30 Greeks on the popular island of Rhodes around 3 or 4 am on Tuesday. According to the Israelis' accounts published in Hebrew media and shared on social media, anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside a club the Israelis were patronizing. When the Israelis decided to leave the club, a Greek pretending to support Israel asked if they were Israelis. When they confirmed they were, the Greek summoned dozens of comrades who chased them down, kicking one of them. “I’ve never been so afraid in my life. We just wanted to go to a club to have fun, and suddenly people with knives were chasing us," said a teen named Friedman.

However, Greek newspaper Dimokratiki provides a far different account. Citing witness statements, video footage and other information, the paper reports that Hellenic Police say the fracas began when the Israelis started shouting pro-Israel slogans, which led to the Greeks calling them "murderers" and countering with pro-Palestinian chants. Police identified nine Israelis who were involved, and all of them were said to have departed by plane later the same morning. Authorities gave no confirmation of any assaults taking place.

Israeli Tourist's in Greece "No one likes you in Greece"



A Greece Girl Clear message to Zionists pic.twitter.com/iwOJ2dAp0i — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) June 8, 2025

Whatever exactly took place in Rhodes this week, there are ample indications that some Greeks are less than enthused to see Israelis vacationing among them as the death toll of Israeli's war in Gaza passes 59,000, with hunger, malnutrition and starvation becoming a rising menace.

On Tuesday, a cruise ship loaded with Israeli tourists departed the Greek island of Syros after giving up on trying to disembark its 1,700 passengers. Operated by Israeli company Mano Cruise, the Crown Iris, had been met at its dock by protesters waving Palestinian flags and displaying a banner reading STOP THE GENOCIDE. “The management of Mano Cruise has decided in light of the situation in the city of Syros to now sail to another tourist destination,” the company said in a statement. A Greek government spokesperson called the incident "outrageous."

Με μια τεράστια παλαιστινιακή σημαία που την ξετύλιξαν κατά μήκος του λιμανιού στη Σύρο, κάτοικοι και συλλογικότητες του νησιού υποδέχθηκαν το κρουαζιερόπλοιο Crown Iris με τους Ισραηλινούς τουρίστες, εν μέσω της Γενοκτονίας που διαπράττει το Ισραήλ στη Γάζα. pic.twitter.com/UKcxhkA50k — Areti Athanasiou (@AretiAthanasiu) July 22, 2025

Last month, an Israeli tourist recorded himself being pursued and berated by pro-Palestine protesters. “One of them asked if I was from Israel," 35-year-old Meidah Hozeh told Ynet. "I said 'yes' and kept walking, but he started yelling, ‘Fuck Israel, fuck Zionists'. I responded, ‘Fuck you, fuck Palestine,’ and tried to walk away. Then they started chasing me.” He fled to a cafe restroom and later posted this video:

An Israeli occupation soldier got confronted and kicked out by anti-genocide people in Athens, Greece after going there on vacation. pic.twitter.com/me7kHoxvPt — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 10, 2025

Earlier this month, protesters were joined by port union workers in blocking the unloading of the Ever Golden, a cargo ship said to have been carrying India-produced steel destined for military use in Israel. “We will not allow the port to become a logistics hub for the transfer of war equipment. Our goal is to physically prevent the unloading of this cargo,” said union boss Markos Bekris.

A more precise targeting of vacationing Israelis -- IDF soldiers in particular -- has been taking place in various countries around the world. In an effort led by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), IDF soldiers accused of committing war crimes in Gaza are being reported to local authorities as suspected war criminals under international law. At the start of the year, a Brazilian judge ordered an investigation of a visiting IDF soldier who'd posted on social media about his unit's mass-demolition of Palestinian residences. He managed to flee the country.

Earlier this week in Belgium, a soldier and a companion attending the Tomorrowland music festival in Antwerp were detained and questioned by police on the basis of the soldier's documented service in the Givati Brigade, a unit "extensively documented for its role in the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and for carrying out mass atrocities against the Palestinian population,” HRF alleged.