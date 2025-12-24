Greta Thunberg Arrested Under The UK's Terrorism Act

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has once again found herself in police custody after joining a demonstration outside the London offices of Aspen Insurance.

This British firm is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor.

Authorities arrested Thunberg under the UK Terrorism Act for displaying a sign in support of Palestine Action, a group the British government has classified as a terrorist organization.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in Thunberg's evolution from teenage climate crusader to an adult pro-Palestinian advocate.

According to the BBC, Thunberg, “was detained in the City of London after attending the scene of the early-morning demonstration on Fenchurch Street.”

In a video shared by the group, she could be seen holding a sign reading "I support the Palestine Action prisoners" and "I oppose genocide".

City of London Police said a 22-year-old woman was arrested for displaying a placard in support of a proscribed organisation, in this case Palestine Action, contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The force said officers were called to the area at about 07:00 GMT after hammers and red paint were used to damage a building.

A man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after they "glued themselves nearby", police said. Specialist officers worked to release them before taking them into custody.

Video footage circulating online captured the moment officers confronted Thunberg as she sat cross-legged on the sidewalk holding the offending sign. Thunberg refused to stand when instructed, and the officer then confiscated the sign.

Thunburg has consistently labeled Israel an "apartheid state" and characterized its war against Hamas as "genocide," rhetoric that has placed her squarely within the more radical wing of the pro-Palestinian protest movement.

The UK government placed Palestine Action on its list of banned terrorist organizations in July.

The classification followed an incident at RAF Brize Norton, where activists reportedly damaged two military aircraft during an anti-Israel protest.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper defended the move before Parliament, citing the group's pattern of targeting defense industry sites and allegations of threatening behavior.

Official data reveals that of 1,886 terrorism-related arrests in the UK in the year ending September 2025, a staggering 1,630 were linked to support for the Palestinian Action, representing an 86% share of all terrorism arrests during that period. This was a huge shift from previous years when such arrests typically involved other forms of extremism.

The figures show a 660% surge in total terrorism arrests compared to last year, almost entirely driven by Palestine Action-related cases.

Most arrests occurred in the three months following the July ban, with 1,706 arrests recorded between July and September alone. However, only 17% of these arrests resulted in charges, a sharp decline from the 47% charge rate for terrorism-related arrests in 2024.

Thunberg's involvement in the Palestinian cause stretches back several months and includes previous confrontations with Israeli authorities. She has been detained and deported by Israel twice after attempting to enter Gaza as part of her pro-Palestinian activities.

The night before her arrest at Aspen Insurance, Thunberg joined demonstrators who blocked Piccadilly Circus during a separate protest, according to video shared on social media.

Because Palestine Action has been designated a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000, any form of support for the organization is a criminal offense that could carry prison sentences of up to 14 years. That includes membership in the group or public expressions of support.