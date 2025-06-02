Greta Thunberg Seeks Spotlight In Gaza After Abandoning Climate Crusade

What does an autistic 22-year-old living most of her life in 1st world decadence with her rich celebrity parents know about climate science? Or the complexities of the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians? Not a damn thing, really, which is why it's confounding that such a person seems to continually garner a steady spotlight from the establishment media when it comes to environmental and geopolitical causes.

How did Greta Thunberg become the poster child for global progressive activism when she is provably ignorant on every conceivable level? Is it simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time? Or, did someone call in a major favor? Thunberg is, at the very least, no stranger to opportunism and self promotion.

She has dealt with a series of embarrassing failures on the climate change front, including being forced to erase a 2018 Twitter post in which she predicted climate catastrophe by 2023. Her theatrical arrests at protest events across Europe have done little to attract the kind of media frenzy she obviously craves, and so, it would appear that global warming is no longer a crusade she feels compelled to undertake. There's no more clout to be chased.

Instead, Greta has identified the ripest progressive bandwagon of the day and jumped aboard - Namely the war in Gaza.

Wrapped in a Palestinian keffiyeh and pontificating about "genocide", the career activist has traveled with a protest group on an aid ship to Gaza. The sailing boat Madleen, operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed from the Sicilian port of Catania in southern Italy. It will try to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip in an effort to bring in some aid and raise “international awareness” over the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the activists said at a press conference on Sunday.

One can argue the finer points of how the war in Gaza is being handled (by Hamas or by Israel), but few people want to hear about this debate from Greta Thunberg.

In mid-May, Israel eased its blockade of Gaza after nearly three months, allowing a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the territory. Though Thunberg's group claims their goal is to "break the blockade" it's unlikely that she would be attempting this kind of promotional stunt if conditions had not already loosened.

The political left's obsession with the Gaza war is strange considering the majority of Palestinians are fundamentalists that violently oppose nearly every progressive ideal from women's rights to gay pride. However, the situation is much like the George Floyd incident in that it provides a dramatic backdrop, a tool for absorbing certain groups into the leftist fold to be used as fodder for the deconstruction of the west.

It's not realistic, though, to expect the marriage between Muslim and woke movements to last very long. By the time things fall apart and the disparate sides are at each other's throats, Thunberg will surely have latched on to the next hot button protest.

On the bright side, Thunberg's quiet move away from climate activism may signal a turning of the tide and the end to the global warming farce. If the climate cult's most prominent muppet mascot is jumping ship for another movement, it's a portent of the beginning of the end for carbon crisis doomsayers.