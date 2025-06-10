Grumpy Greta Deported By Plane; Produces 550KG Of Carbon Emissions

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Ranty little attention seeker Greta Thunberg produced more carbon emissions in one afternoon than an average person does in over three months as she was deported from Israel by plane, following her failed Gaza publicity stunt.

Climate change obsessive Thunberg was popped onto a jet back to France that will cause an estimated 546.6 kg of CO2 emissions.

No wonder she had a face like a smacked arse.

Practically everyone in the world producing fewer carbon emissions than Greta by just not being a ranty little attention seeker. https://t.co/2x8R2gPOjY — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 10, 2025

The entire flight.

The stroppy eco loon declared earlier this week in a pre recorded video that she had been “kidnapped” by the Israeli government.

Greta, this is what a “kidnapping” looks like pic.twitter.com/IfvTF4BXMY — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) June 9, 2025

In reality Israel’s military intercepted her selfie boat with 11 other people on board, and gave them water and sandwiches before sending them back where they came from.

Greta Thunberg claims she was ‘kidnapped’ by Israel despite being welcomed by Israeli troops with a sandwich before being put on a flight to Paris.



Meanwhile, 55 people who were actually kidnapped have been held hostage in Gaza for 612 days. pic.twitter.com/VAnrq4y9Ml — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 10, 2025

"Help, I've been kidnapped." pic.twitter.com/QJbGdiovZY — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 9, 2025

The Swedish government refused to get involved, saying they didn’t believe Greta and her pals needed any assistance.

Even the Swedes are sick of Greta! pic.twitter.com/TCsyqXcIZ6 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 9, 2025

Before they were sent packing, Greta and her Freedom Flotilla narcissists were reportedly taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, where they were ordered to watch a video of Hamas’s October 7 atrocities.

When they realised what they were watching they refused to look, according to reports.

The Israeli Defence Minister says Greta Thunberg and her flotilla invaders were taken to a room upon their arrival for a screening of the horror documentary of the October 7 massacre.



“When they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching.”



Why was there a choice? pic.twitter.com/WvJdJ37i7e — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) June 9, 2025

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz remarked “The antisemitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults and children.”

Israel further claimed that “The tiny amount of aid that wasn’t consumed by the celebrities will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” adding “More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and close to 11 million meals were transferred by the GHF directly to civilians in Gaza.”

“There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies,” the statement concluded.

Good morning to all our followers 🇮🇱☀️



In case you missed it:



🥪 The ‘selfie yacht’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water, and are expected to return to their home countries.



🤏 The tiny amount of… pic.twitter.com/Gfn9I3ZI2l — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 9, 2025

President Trump was asked Monday about Greta and responded “I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg,” also suggesting that Greta should go to anger management classes because “she’s a strange angry person.”

.@POTUS is asked if he has a message for Greta Thunberg: "I think she has to go to an Anger Management class. That's my primary recommendation."



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/d4oFI3NwPg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2025

