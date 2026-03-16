Guess What Ireland's President Said About St. Patrick's Day...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Irish President Catherine Connolly marked her first St. Patrick’s Day in office with a message that reframed Ireland’s patron saint as a symbol for open borders and ‘global citizenship’, urging the Irish to embrace migrants amid ongoing surges in arrivals that have sparked nationwide tensions.

In a video address, Connolly drew parallels between St. Patrick’s enslavement and modern migration, calling for hospitality toward those displaced by war and persecution—conveniently overlooking how mass influxes of economic migrants have overwhelmed Irish communities and resources.

The full message, delivered against a backdrop of Irish and other flags, emphasized St. Patrick’s story as “a reminder of the resilience and courage of migrants, the invaluable contributions that they have made, and continue to make, to the countries they now call home, sometimes even in the face of great adversity.”

NEW - Ireland's President urges "global citizens" to acknowledge their "shared responsibility" to invoke St. Patrick’s spirit, by standing in solidarity with migrants and to recognise "the invaluable contributions" they make.pic.twitter.com/Tk98m2eUiX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 16, 2026

Connolly went on: “Patrick’s story speaks not only to the Ireland of the 5th century, but to the millions still subjected to trafficking, forced labour and displacement today.”

She added, “As we recall the life of Patrick, we invoke his spirit and acknowledge our shared responsibilities as global citizens. We stand in solidarity with those who find themselves in vulnerable and dangerous circumstances.”

The president wrapped up by stressing, “Patrick’s story invites us to respond with hospitality and kindness to those suffering the consequences of war and displacement, those fleeing their countries because of persecution or violence.”

This pivot comes as Ireland ramps up immigration reforms in 2026, including higher salary thresholds for work permits, digitalized processes, and faster citizenship paths for those granted international protection—moves that critics say prioritize foreigners over native Irish struggling with housing shortages and cultural erosion.

The government’s Budget 2026 poured funds into modernizing the system, aiming to streamline legal access for more migrants while protests against accommodation centers continue to simmer across the country.

The message quickly drew fire on X, where users slammed it as a betrayal of Irish identity in favor of globalist talking points.

One poster fired back: “The spirit is St Patrick? Wasn’t he the guy who ‘Chased the SNAKES out of Ireland?!?’ Don’t you see the similarity here?”

Another echoed: “St. Patrick chasing the snakes out of Ireland is not a metaphor for being friends and surrendering Ireland to foreign invaders.”

These reactions highlight growing frustration with leaders who seem more eager to virtue-signal on the world stage than protect their own country’s sovereignty and traditions.

Connolly’s address also touched on Ireland’s neutral stance and commitment to peace, claiming the nation is “uniquely placed” to address global challenges due to its history of famine and migration. But such rhetoric rings hollow as domestic unrest over immigration boils over, with recent changes easing pathways for newcomers while native concerns go unheeded.

This address reeks of complete capitulation. St. Patrick’s Day is supposed to honor Irish patriotism, not serve as a platform for diluting national pride under the guise of “hospitality.” If Ireland wants to preserve its heritage, it’s time to chase out the globalist snakes eroding it from within.

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