Gunfire Hits Spirit Airlines Jet On Final Approach In Haiti, Crew Wounded

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 commercial jet was peppered with automatic gunfire while on approach to land in Haiti Monday morning, with at least one fight attendant wounded.

Miami Herald reports Spirit Airlines flight 951 departed from Fort Lauderdale early Monday. The commercial jet was on approach to Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince when small arms fire ripped through the cabin.

Flight data via Flightradar24 shows pilots were on a straight-in final approach when they abruptly pulled back on the yoke and went to full power just before touching down. This was likely the moment when the bullets penetrated the cabin. The incident likely occurred around 700 feet altitude.

Here's more from the Miami Herald:

No passenger was injured, but a flight attendant received minor injuries, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson confirmed to the Herald. The spokesperson said that flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince was diverted and landed safely in Santiago.

Flight data shows the jet was diverted to an airport in the Dominican Republic.

Footage from inside the cabin.

🚨#BREAKING: A Spirit Airlines flight has been forced to abort a landing at Port-au-Prince airport after being struck by gunfire



📌#Haiti | #Caribbean



Earlier this afternoon, Spirit Airlines flight N966NK was struck by several rounds of gunfire while attempting to land in… pic.twitter.com/5oiDPe3KYP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 11, 2024

"American Airlines and JetBlue has just announced that they are suspending flights to Haiti after Spirit Airlines struck by gunfire This is the second recent incident of gunfire in Port-au-Prince airspace. Last month, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by gang gunfire and had to return to the airport, though no one was injured in that case," X user Raw Alerts said.

🚨#UPDATE: American Airlines and JetBlue has just announced that they are suspending flights to Haiti after Spirit Airlines struck by gunfire



This is the second recent incident of gunfire in Port-au-Prince airspace. Last month, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by gang… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 11, 2024

One user on X asked: "Is our Government suspending the flights FROM Haiti carrying illegals to the US?"