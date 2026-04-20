Gunman Kills Canadian Tourist At Popular Mexican Pyramid Site

Local Mexican outlet Milenio reports an "armed attack" at the Teotihuacan archaeological site, located in central Mexico about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City, in the State of Mexico.

Details are scant, but preliminary reports say the attacker climbed the Pyramid of the Moon and fired at tourists.

"Confirmed that the fatality from the armed attack at the Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone is of Canadian nationality," Milenio wrote on X around 1513 local time.

🔴 #ÚLTIMAHORA | Confirman que víctima mortal por ataque armado en Zona Arqueológica de Teotihuacan es de nacionalidad canadiense



📺 La información con @taniadiazs pic.twitter.com/g1FXmGdpvG — Milenio (@Milenio) April 20, 2026

Live feed from the outlet:

Preliminary reports provided no further information on whether the attack was linked to drug cartels.

If you're traveling to Mexico, it's probably smart to get K&R insurance.

*Developing...