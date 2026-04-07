Gunmen Attempt To Storm Israeli Consulate In Istanbul Terror Attack

Israel's foreign ministry confirmed that on Tuesday there was a "terrorist attack on the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul" and has thanked Turkish security forces for stopping it before the attackers were able to make it into the building.

"We appreciate the Turkish security forces' swift action in thwarting this attack," a statement from the ministry on X said. It added "Israeli missions around the world have been subjected to countless threats and terrorist attacks. Terror will not deter us." This after rapid gunfire rang out outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul.

Three gunmen armed with long-barreled weapons attacked the building, and quickly engaged in a firefight with Turkish police who were guarding the external premises.

Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul later announced that one attacker was dead, and the other two - said to be wounded are in custody. A couple of police officers suffered light injuries in the clash, however, some reports say one officer incurred a bullet wound.

Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti later revealed on X that the attackers traveled there from the the city of Izmit in a rented vehicle.

Authorities are reportedly eyeing potential ISIS links, as media characterized that one of the attackers was linked to a group described as "exploiting religion" - which Turkish officials have in the past used to point to the Islamic State. The AP writes:

Video from the attack showed one assailant carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle, wearing a brown backpack, and hiding behind a bus when exchanging fire with police. A police officer falls to the ground, apparently having been shot, and then rolls away to get behind a tree for cover.

Footage captured harrowing scenes shots ringing out at the site amid a heavy police response...

Istanbul attack update:



- Target: Reportedly Israeli Consulate

- Three gunmen attacked the police station outside the building

- Gunmen neutralised, two of them dead, one heavily wounded

- Two police officers wounded

- ISIS style, trained attackerspic.twitter.com/PrrvSXA8Ui — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 7, 2026

Turkish authorities have stated that "Intensive digital communication has been detected among the three neutralised terrorists, and the interrogation of the injured terrorists continues."

Israeli embassies and consulates globally have been under emergency alert and are in some cases operating in a limited capacity, given the ongoing Iran war and repeat threats to Israeli assets and diplomatic outposts overseas. There could be more such attempted attacks on these outposts to come as the US-Israeli war on Iran persists.