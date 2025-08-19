Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire-Hostage Release Deal With Israel

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Hamas has agreed to a new proposal for a ceasefire-hostage release deal with Israel.

The “comprehensive two-stage plan” was based on a framework advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff and presented to Hamas by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, according to the BBC.

It would see Hamas free around half of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages – 20 of whom are believed to be alive – in two stages during a 60-day temporary truce. During that time, there would be negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli troop withdrawal.

The Egyptian and Qatari mediators reportedly met with Hamas representatives Sunday in Cairo, and presented them with the plan.

In a post on Facebook Monday, Hamas leader Basem Naim said Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups had agreed to the deal:

“The movement has submitted its response 💚 approving the new mediators’ proposal,” Naim wrote in Arabic. “We pray to God to extinguish the fire of this war against our people.”

The deal was reached ahead of a major Israeli offensive to occupy Gaza City and just hours after President Donald Trump said Hamas needed to be “confronted and destroyed,” Axios noted.

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning. “The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be. Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don’t play at all!”

The plan is reportedly “98 percent similar” to the last U.S.-backed proposal, but the deal fell though when Hamas refused to sign on.

Hamas said at the time that it would only free the remaining hostages if Israel agreed to end the 22-month war. But Netanyahu said that would only happen once Hamas was disarmed and released all the hostages.

On Sunday, more than 200,000 Israelis took to the streets to demand Netanyahu not launch the new offensive in Gaza, and instead sign a deal to bring back the hostages. It was the biggest anti-war protest since the beginning of the war, according to Axios.

The Gaza War began in response to Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

The terrorists killed about 1,200 people—mostly civilians—in the attack, and took another 251 hostage.