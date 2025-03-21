Hamas Launches Rockets On Tel Aviv For First Time In Months

On Thursday Hamas for the first time in months launched a barrage of rockets toward Tel Aviv. There had been no such attacks out of Gaza since the last round of ceasefire took hold two months ago.

"The Qassam Brigades bombarded Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians," the group's armed wing announced on Telegram.

Israelis take cover in a supermarket basement on Thursday. TOI/Flash90

But despite alert sirens sounding in several districts, two of the projectiles fell in an open field, with one intercepted by anti-air defense measures.

Before the ceasefire, Hamas rocket attacks focused on southern Israel, however, Thursday's rocket attack was "Hamas’s first on central Israel since October 7, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led onslaught that sparked the ongoing war," Israeli media noted.

The salvo sent people across Tel Aviv scurrying into bomb shelters and basements. The Israeli military (IDF) subsequently warned Gazans, "Terror organizations are once again launching their rockets from within civilian areas. We have warned this area many times."

Gaza health officials have said over 700 Palestinians were killed by renewed Israeli airstrikes only over the last two days.

Israel is once again facing war on multiple fronts. The Houthis on Thursday launched their second ballistic missile attack on central Israel since the Gaza war flared up again.

"The YAF missile force carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. This operation successfully achieved its goal," announced the Houthis.

The Houthis further claimed another attack on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, but there's been no indication it was hit. This marks the Shia group's fifth such attempted attack on the Truman carrier.

WATCH 🔴



Hamas proudly releases footage of its long-range rocket attack toward Tel Aviv from earlier today.



They know that all of southern Gaza will be taken over, yet they still boast.

Meanwhile as deadly conflict is fast heating up in the region once again, President Trump has declared he "fully supports Israel, and the IDF, and the actions that they've taken in recent days."

At this point the planned-for second phase of the ceasefire is dead. This would have seen the return of all the hostages, theoretically leading to a permanent peace.