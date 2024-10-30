Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Proposal That Would Keep Israeli Troops In Gaza

Via Middle East Eye

Hamas has rejected a ceasefire proposal that would have brought the release of a small number of Israeli captives and a 30-day cessation of hostilities, but no withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Sources close to the Palestinian group told Middle East Eye that they had officially dismissed the proposal put forward by Qatar, Egypt and the US, despite reports in Israeli media that it was still under consideration. Hamas has been adamant that any ceasefire deal must eventually lead to the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) handout photo, via AFP

Egypt and Qatar have been acting as mediators between Israel and Hamas for months. In November, a prisoner swap deal led to the release of about 100 Israeli captives in exchange for about 240 Palestinian detainees.

The first phase of the new proposed deal would have seen between 11 and 14 Israelis - including women and elderly - released in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees and a 30-day ceasefire.

Despite the current proposals being an apparent non-starter, officials told Israeli news outlet Maariv that American officials involved in the talks were hoping for a ceasefire deal before the US election on November 5.

On October 5, the Israeli military launched a new offensive in northern Gaza. It followed the controversial “Generals' Plan”, proposed to the Israeli government, which aims to empty northern Gaza to establish a "closed military zone", an act that rights groups have said would amount to ethnic cleansing.

According to the plan, anyone who stays would be labelled a Hamas operative and could be killed. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, estimates that about 400,000 people remain in northern Gaza, including Gaza City.

Since Israel's war in Gaza began nearly 13 months ago, Israeli forces have reported killed more than 43,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 100,000. More than 10,000 are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. Gaza health sources say at least 17,000 children and nearly 12,000 women are among the deceased.