Hamas To Release American-Israeli Hostage As Goodwill Gesture To Trump

Israeli media is reporting Sunday that Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander could be released by Hamas as early as Monday, after direct engagement between Hamas and Washington.

"After Hamas confirms that it will release Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, which it is reportedly doing as a gesture of goodwill to US President Donald Trump during his visit to the region this week, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid says US special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Israel tomorrow to facilitate the process," The Times of Israel reports.

Witkoff will "finalize the details ahead of the release of Edan Alexander, according to a source familiar with the matter," Ravid wrote on X.

Donald Trump had previously been urged to use his influence to free Edan Alexander and the other hostages while meeting with victims' families, via The Telegraph

Trump will travel to the region, stopping in the Gulf countries of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates. Surprisingly, and apparently without official Israeli knowledge or input in behind-the-scenes US-Hamas diplomatic engagement on the issue, Hamas has formally confirmed the release is coming, but without saying exactly when.

Hamas announced Sunday that the decision to release Alexander comes after recent talks with US officials and "intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open border crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

Importantly, the Palestinian group which has warred against Israeli going back to the terror attack of Oct.7, 2023, has also said it is ready to resume intensified negotiations.

Hamas says it is ready to establish a mutually "agreed prisoner exchange, and enable Gaza to be administered by an independent professional authority."

President Trump could be readying a big announcement on the prospect of Gaza peace as he gets ready to depart for the region in Air Force One.

All of this, interestingly enough, comes amid unverified reports of a new rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. While US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has denied the accuracy of the claims, the below widely circulated last week:

President Trump has “cut contact” with Netanyahu, slamming the Israeli PM and his allies for acting “arrogant” and trying to push him around. Trump reportedly feels disrespected and manipulated by Netanyahu.

It’s been months since the last hostage exchange, with no new meaningful progress from this Administration to bring them all home.



Ahead of @POTUS Trump’s trip to the Middle East, I’m urging him to prioritize the release of 21-year-old Edan Alexander, the last surviving American… pic.twitter.com/JnGqqNtw0J — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) May 11, 2025

This new breakthrough where Hamas is willing to release the Israeli-American suggests that Israel may have been cut out of US-Palestinian talks.

If true, this would be a huge blow to Netanyahu. He's facing growing domestic pushback, and accusations that he is intentionally prolonging the war, at the expense of the safety of the remaining living hostages.

