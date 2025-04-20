Hamas Video Shows Israeli Hostage Urging Trump To Gain His Release

On Saturday the armed wing of Hamas, known as the Qassam Brigades, issued a 'proof of life' video showing Israeli hostage Elkana Buhbut speaking to his US national wife in a phone call, requesting that President Donald Trump release hostages from Gaza.

Elkana's family released a statement alongside the video: "For 535 days Elkana has been trapped in an ongoing hell," the family said. "The video reveals his dire condition – he has lost substantial weight from prolonged starvation, suffers from skin and respiratory problems in addition to his asthma, and has been deprived of daylight for nearly a year and a half."

"This footage provides further evidence that Elkana must be returned home to his family, to his wife Rivka and son Re'em David immediately," the statement read.

"Elkana is desperately calling for help, begging not to be forgotten in these hellish tunnels. We urgently appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump – please consider this as if he were your own son, the father of your grandchild, who is waiting to see daylight, hearing IDF bombs overhead while living in constant fear for his life."

Trump has lately appeared to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to unleash "hell" in Gaza and pursue "complete victory" against Hamas.

But this plan has outraged families of the remaining captives, who are demanding that the broken ceasefire be renewed at least until they can get their loved ones back.

This isn't the first time that Buhbut has been featured in a Hamas propaganda video. Some pundits accused Hamas of staging a fake phone call for the Buhbut hostage video...

With the family’s permission: Hamas released a propaganda video of hostage Elkana Bohbot, 36, for the third time.



They forced him to fake a phone call with his family—who he hasn’t spoken to in 550+ days. This is one of the most sick acts of psychological terrorism I’ve seen. We… pic.twitter.com/XZp0YngTDU — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 19, 2025

Earlier this month Hamas said it is ready to release all remaining hostages if a permanent ceasefire is reached. At the same time, Palestinian officials have asserted that the group will "never disarm" until a Palestinian state is created. Israel fears the terror group would just rise up again and resume rocket launches on its territory.

At this point there seems little hope for a renewed truce, as Israel has fully committed to a renewed air and ground campaign, and has kept Rafah and other cities surrounded and under military occupation.