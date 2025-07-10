Hamas Willing To Release 10 Hostages, But Israel Wants Total Disarmament 

Hamas in a rare statement at a moment 'indirect' talks with Israel are underway has said it is willing to release 10 living Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to return of the bodies of 18 deceased hostages, in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire - a plan which is reportedly being backed by US special Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff has said he is hopeful, but there's as yet no indications that Israel will agree, and this isn't too unlike prior failed proposals which were on the table, where the 'devil is in the details'.

A senior Israeli official was quoted Wednesday in international reports as saying that while a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release agreement between could potentially be reached within one to two weeks, it's unlikely such a deal will come together in merely a day. The signaling is that a full truce is still a long shot.

After spending a lot of time at the White House, and in at least two meetings with President Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has downplayed and rejected reports of friction between the two leaders.

"In pursuing this common goal, we have a common strategy," he told reporters. "Not only do we have a common strategy, we have common tactics. This doesn't involve pressure, doesn't involve coercion, it involves full coordination."

The prime minister made clear, however, that he's unwilling to pursue a hostage deal "at any price."

"President Trump wants a deal, but not at any price. I want to deal, but not at any price," he continued. "Israel has security requirements and other requirements, and we're working together to try to achieve it."

His words after the Washington trip strongly suggests a long-haul ahead, given Bibi's goals clearly remain the complete disarming and eradication of Hamas in the Gaza Strip:

"I completed a second meeting with President Trump," Netanyahu told reporters before a meeting with Senate Majority Leader John Thune. "I want to inform you something that will shock the various reports that came out. President Trump and I have a common goal. We want to achieve the release of our hostages. We want to end Hamas rule in Gaza. We want to make sure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel anymore."

If the military goal remains disarming Hamas, then this war is set to go on for much longer, especially given that Hamas continues utilizing the vast tunnel network under Gaza to mount ambushes and quick insurgent attacks on Israeli ground forces.

The Israeli military continues to take on casualties, including days ago an IED explosion and follow-up gunfire which claimed the lives of five personnel, and which wounded fourteen more.