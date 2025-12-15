Hanukkah Security Ramped Up Across West After Sydney Terror Attack Shocks World

Major cities across the Western world are ramping up security around Hanukkah events after a terrorist attack killed 16 people and wounded 38 at a Jewish celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach over the weekend. The attack was one of the deadliest terror incidents in Australia in decades and came just days after a Trump administration official warned that the Biden-Harris regime had allowed 18,000 "known and suspected terrorists" into the U.S.

Taken together, from the Bondi Beach terror attack to Christmas market attacks in Europe, and even the Afghan national who killed one U.S. National Guard member and seriously wounded another just blocks from the White House last month, what is unfolding across the West is the dire consequence of nation-killing open border policies (promoted by Democrats) backfiring into colossal security failures .

Authorities in Berlin, London, New York, Warsaw, and across France announced heightened police presence at synagogues, public menorah lightings, and Jewish institutions.

Berlin intensified security at the Brandenburg Gate menorah lighting, New York deployed additional protection citywide, Warsaw increased armed guards at its main synagogue, and France ordered reinforced security at Jewish sites through this week and into next.

"We have long planned comprehensive security for tonight's Hanukkah event at the Brandenburg Gate — in light of the events in Sydney, we will further intensify our measures and maintain a strong police presence there," a spokesperson said on X.

London's Metropolitan Police told The Times of Israel that it had increased security but did not want to provide full details.

"While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning, we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols, and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days," a police spokesperson said.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told local police to reinforce security around Jewish places of worship from Sunday through next Tuesday, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

At Warsaw's main synagogue in Poland, armed security was doubled for the Sunday evening event.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on X that additional security forces were being deployed for Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues across the metro area.

"We will continue to ensure the Jewish community can celebrate the holiday in safety — including at public menorah lightings across the city. Let us pray for the injured and stand together against hatred," Adams said.

All of this is a symptom of mass migration failure driven by liberal elites across the West, whose suicidal empathy has jeopardized national security.

Political strategist and analyst from the UAE, Amjad Taha, warned on X:

I said it on 14 December 2024. And it happened on 14 December 2025. Yes, my country, the UAE, banned them. I said it clearly to the Jewish community at a Bondi Beach restaurant in Australia: when a government allows antisemitism, it invites terror. It leads directly to Muslim Brotherhood– and Islamist jihadist–inspired violence. Today, in Western Sydney, you have glorifiers of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood–led army, the same people who celebrated October 7 and who are now justifying terrorist attacks. This did not come out of nowhere. This is the inevitable result of hatred that is tolerated, normalised, and protected.

In Israel, Jews are attacked. In Australia, Jews are attacked. So tell us, honestly: where do you want this nation to go? A society that cannot protect its Jewish citizens is a society losing its soul. Antisemitism is not protest. It is not opinion. It is the gateway to terror. Humanity MUST STAND with the Jewish community now. Silence is no longer neutrality. It is surrender.

The UAE's Foreign Minister issued a dire warning to the West in 2017:

Last week, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent warned the House Homeland Security Committee that the Biden-Harris regime flooded America with 18,000 "known and suspected terrorists"...

Disgust is brewing across the West toward liberal elites, including Democrats in the U.S., who threatened national security by importing large numbers of unvetted migrants in pursuit of a new voting base. The days of anyone challenging open border policies and being dismissed as a "racist" by Democrats are over. Time to ramp up deportations.