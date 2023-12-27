Hapag-Lloyd Warns Red Sea 'Still Dangerous' Amid Maersk's Resumption Plans

In recent days, Denmark's shipping giant Maersk announced it would resume sending container ships through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden following the Pentagon's new security operation to safeguard the waterway. But on Tuesday, another commercial vessel was attacked, with regional war risks across the Middle East rising.

The critical waterway that connects to the Suez Canal, which sees roughly 10% to 15% of global trade - and 30% of containerized trade - remains unstable despite the Pentagon's Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect commercial vessels.

On Tuesday, Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked MSC United VIII while en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

Later in the day, the US Central Command posted on X that a US destroyer and F/A-18 fighter jets shot down 12 attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles in the Red Sea region.

U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the…

Despite Maersk preparing to send vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipper Hapag-Lloyd AG said Wednesday that its container ships will continue avoiding the Red Sea and be diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

HAPAG-LLOYD STILL SEES RED SEA, SUEZ CANAL ROUTE AS DANGEROUS

HAPAG-LLOYD REROUTING VIA CAPE OF GOOD HOPE, WILL REVIEW FRIDAY

Several major shipping companies, including Taiwanese container shipping line Evergreen and Belgian tanker owner Euronav, continue rerouting ships around the Cape of Good Hope.

Bloomberg data shows container ships with Asia, Europe, and the US destinations are avoiding the Red Sea.

Maersk said it would "not hesitate to reevaluate the situation and once again initiate diversion plans if we deem it necessary for the safety of our seafarers."