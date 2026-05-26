Hasan Piker Says Quiet Part Out Loud, Maps Radical Left NGO Network To China-Based Marxist Financier

Far-left Turkish-American millionaire and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker appears to have committed an operational-security mistake by publicly identifying American Marxist tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly been living in China and has been linked by The New York Times to CCP-aligned propaganda networks, as a major financier of pro-Marxist revolutionary NGOs operating inside the U.S.

On Sunday, Piker discussed the U.S. Treasury's "Requests for Information" subpoena related to his "humanitarian trip" to Cuba with pro-China CodePink cofounder Susan Medea Benjamin. That story was first published by Fox News' lead NGO investigator, Asra Nomani, on Saturday.

Piker pointed out that the Treasury likely has a broader target, is "probably Singham" and "his operation," naming PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation), ANSWER Coalition, Code Pink, and "anything that he has ever financed."

He then acknowledged that Roy Singham lives in China and has been "a funding vehicle" for political movements and activism in the U.S.

We're sure Singham network comrades are absolutely furious with Piker because, as NGO investigator Stu Smith wrote on X, "Hasan didn't refute the network. He mapped it."

🚨 Hasan Names Singham, PSL, ANSWER, and Code Pink in One Breath



On stream today, Hasan Piker discussed the reported Treasury scrutiny and said the broader target is “probably Singham” and “his operation,” naming PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation), ANSWER Coalition, Code… pic.twitter.com/0zpYhJbPV2 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 25, 2026

Piker's disclosure of Singham on a livestream is significant because it appears to validate long-standing concerns from congressional, Treasury, and State Department investigators that the Singham-funded nonprofit network is not only engaged in charitable work but is also a far-left agitation network financed by Singham in China.

Timing here is also important because federal investigators have been observing and tracking nonprofit funding flows of NGOs, political activists, and foreign-linked networks used as front groups by hostile nations for statecraft operations to destabilize the US from within.

We've been early to the story of some nonprofits used as adversarial influence operations, as noted last year:

More from Fox's Nomani:

🚨This story is insane. Activist groups are meeting inside a union hall with representatives of foreign governments to receive direction on what to protest about and what legislation they want supported.



Why are we letting foreign governments do this? https://t.co/CrDAsWPinj — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) May 26, 2026

Piker claims the investigation into his Cuba trip is the government's attempt to silence his free speech, but there's a reason the mainstream press has not rushed to defend him as a free-speech martyr: it is well established that foreign influence operations can operate under the cover of humanitarian work. This is a dirty secret that governments around the world know all too well.