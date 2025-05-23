Hawks Want Trump To 'Send Right Signal To China' By Not Giving Moscow Single Concession

Via The Libertarian Institute

The former top US diplomat in Ukraine said that any deal to end the Russian invasion must also deter China, arguing that engaging in peace talks with Moscow is a mistake.

Bridget Brink, who served as ambassador to Ukraine until late April, told Face The Nation, "The real question is, how are we going to help to end this war? And to do that, it can’t be peace at any price." She continued, "It has to be a peace that does things that advance our own interests. And those are really simple. It’s how to keep Ukraine free, how to deter Russia, and how to send the right signal to China."

Then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink (R) meets with Ukrainian military officials in Kiev, July 20, 2022. US Embassy image

Brink argued that talks with Russia should not begin until the Kremlin agrees to an unconditional ceasefire.

"So, my strong advice in terms of how to deal with Putin in Russia is not to give a single meeting or concession or legitimacy until Putin agrees to an unconditional ceasefire that’s verifiable and moves forward toward a just and lasting peace," she explained.

If President Donald Trump adopted Brink’s position, it would effectively bring the talks to an impasse. Moscow has stated that it will not agree to a ceasefire until the two sides are closer to a deal to end the conflict.

Brink went on to assert that Trump’s engagement with President Vladimir Putin would give "legitimacy" to the Russian leader.

During her tenure as ambassador to Ukraine, the former envoy implemented the Joe Biden administration’s policy of attempting to isolate Moscow.

However, while Washington’s sweeping sanctions regime was intended to isolate and cripple the Russian economy, the Kremlin has largely been able to circumvent the penalties. Rather than bringing Moscow’s war machine to a halt, Russia’s military is now stronger than it was at the beginning of the conflict.

Hawks seem to never acknowledge the potential for nuclear conflict as they urge more muscular confrontation with Moscow...

I really think that Ukraine hawks just do not understand what nuclear weapons are.



What people in the West also don’t understand is that we have thousands of nuclear warheads pointed at us right now.



After a full nuclear exchange, fallout would kill nearly all people on earth. pic.twitter.com/axbfZ9ouML — Primo Radical (@PrimoRadical) November 21, 2024

Brink became the US ambassador to Ukraine in 2022, the year the war began. She held that position until she resigned on April 21.