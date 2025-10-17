Head Of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Pitches "Putin-Trump" Undersea Tunnel Linking Russia-US

President Trump confirmed a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Putin on Thursday, according to a post on Truth Social. The two leaders are now expected to meet in the near term in Budapest, Hungary, with discussions centered on potential pathways to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's latest threat to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles may have been a key driver prompting Moscow's sudden willingness to engage in talks at the highest level. While full details of the call remain undisclosed, the tone shift signals possible upcoming breakthroughs in negotiations to end the three-year war in Eastern Europe, which has resulted in some casualty figures on both sides at 1.4 million, according to a recent New York Times report, citing U.S. and British government estimates, among other sources.

What comes out of Budapest remains to be seen. But already, Russian sovereign wealth fund head Kirill Dmitriev is posting on X about Elon Musk's Boring Company potentially building a 70-mile undersea rail tunnel linking Russia and Alaska through the Bering Strait - a proposed $65 billion megaproject.

Dmitriev called the potential megaproject the "Putin-Trump Tunnel," pitching it as a symbol of renewed unity after the Trump-Putin phone call this week.

This type of rhetoric from the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund wouldn't be seen on his personal X page unless he saw potential pathways for peace emerging ahead.

Let's begin with Dmitriev's first post on X about the proposed tunnel project that could reshape global supply chains and be completed for $8 billion by Musk's Boring Company within eight years. It's important to note that a megaproject of this scale would likely capture Trump's attention, while neocons and Democrats would be howling in protest if it ever got off the ground.

"Isn't it better to link Africa–Eurasia with the Americas, Russia and the US via an Alaska–Russia tunnel than to increase the risks a WW3?" Dmitrie continued. Well, Dmitrie, do you think America's energy-industrial complex - Trump's friends - would like the very idea of cheap Russian energy being transported to the U.S.? Also, Ukrainian special forces might take an interest - like they did with Nord Stream.

In other words, if a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine materializes, a so-called "peace tunnel" linking the U.S. and Russia could serve as a trade pact that helps promote lasting stability. Otherwise, what's the alternative as both countries, actually the world, gear up for the Arctic, more conflicts and war?

We know one person who is not a fan of the idea:

Certainly an interesting development to track, as it could be one of the most geopolitically transformative infrastructure undertakings of our generation if it ever gets off the ground. Rewiring global supply chains for the 2030s.