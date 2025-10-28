Hegseth Announces 14 Killed In New, Largest Single Attack On 'Narco-Terrorist' Boats

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth has announced yet more strikes on alleged drug vessels operating off South America, in what's becoming a weekly thing. This latest strike involved four total boats - in what looks to be the largest single set of strikes yet.

Unlike most of the some nine strikes recorded thus far, these fresh attacks were on the Pacific side of Latin America, and not directly off Venezuela's coast. There's been only one other prior instance, announced earlier this month, of such operations on the Pacific side.

The attacks against several vessels occurred Monday. Hegseth disclosed on Tuesday, "Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific."

"The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth continued.

The death toll was high in comparison with other attacks which stretch back several weeks. Hegseth continues in his statement on X:

Eight male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessels during the first strike. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the second strike. Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the third strike. A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed. Regarding the survivor, USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols; Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.

This note about cooperation from Mexican authorities is interesting, and shows that not all regional governments are against the heightened Pentagon action off their shores - or else they are simply too scared of the Trump administration to say 'no'.

The new footage of Monday's strikes released by the Pentagon...

This latest incident also reveals the individual operations are growing in scale, and presumably involved more missiles launched by drones operating in regional waters.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has meanwhile accused President Trump of essentially 'inventing a war' after the US has embarked on an unprecedented military build-up in the Caribbean, which has included diverting an aircraft carrier group from the Mediterranean.

The Trump-ordered build-up is facing valid criticism, given it's all happening without a declaration of war, or without any oversight from Congress for that matter...