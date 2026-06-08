Hegseth Warns Europe of 'Dangerous Ideologies'

Authored by Tom Gantert via The Epoch Times,

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned on Saturday that the immigration crisis in Europe is causing the continent to be stormed by "dangerous ideologies" and asked if Europe is ready to address "that invasion."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (C) speaks with U.S. WWII and D-Day Landing veterans at a memorial ceremony held as part of the 82nd anniversary of the World War II D-Day Allied landings in Normandy, north-western France, on June 6, 2026. Screenshot via The Epoch Times/X/Department of War

"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive," Hegseth said during a speech in France commemorating the invasion of Normandy during World War II. "When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."

June 6 marked the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when about 133,000 troops from the United States, the British Commonwealth, and their allies landed on the beaches of Normandy. The casualties reached 10,300 for the Allies and by the end of the month, more than 850,000 men had landed.

Hegseth's comments were similar to comments Trump made to reporters in July 2025.

"On immigration, you better get your act together or you are not going to have Europe anymore," Trump told reporters while in Scotland. "But you are allowing it to happen to your countries. You have to stop this horrible invasion that is happening to Europe, many countries in Europe. ... This immigration is killing Europe."

Hegseth also commented Saturday about the sacrifice of U.S. troops on D-Day.

"The task was daunting ... An impossible mission - a suicidal mission - the mission of free men. ... The United States military spearheaded a great crusade to shatter the Nazi war machine and liberate a continent," he said.

Hegseth also stressed the importance of all the allied countries doing their share in military operations.

"Each nation pulled its weight; each nation bled. America will lead - and we must - but capable allies must be right there with us, shoulder to shoulder, in the breach, when it matters," Hegseth said.

Twenty nine World War II veterans attended the ceremony.

Art Rose, a 107-year-old veteran, was in attendance. He is a Navy veteran who served as an engineering officer at Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion.

While in France, Hegseth met with Catherine Vautrin, the French Minister of the Armed Forces.

"We discussed a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO, support for Ukraine, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the situation in Lebanon and the Indo-Pacific," Vautrin posted on X after the meeting.

"At a time when the freedom of nations is under threat in Europe, France and the United States are remembering what has made our friendship strong for 250 years, on this day commemorating D-Day."