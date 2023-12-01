Henry Kissinger's Final Warning

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

In one of Henry Kissinger’s final interviews before his death at 100 years old, the former statesman warned that Germany had made a “grave mistake” in allowing so many migrants into the country.

The former US diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize winner’s death was announced on Wednesday.

“Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut,” his consultancy Kissinger Associates said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kissinger was best known for normalizing American relations with China, but his legacy is hotly disputed thanks to his US policy of “Vietnamisation,” with many on the left seeing him as a war criminal.

For decades, Kissinger was a leading member of the Bilderberg Group, a shadowy secret society that pushed globalism and open borders.

However, just last month, in what may have been his final televised interview, Kissinger sounded a warning for the west.

“It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different culture and religion and concepts,” he told Politico, referring to Germany. The former Secretary of State noted that mass migration, “creates a pressure group inside each country that does that.”

In other words, Kissinger, a lifelong globalist, made an almost deathbed confession in which he acknowledged that diversity isn’t our greatest strength.

One wonders whether any of the current establishment leaders, particularly in the Netherlands where they just got trounced by populist Geert Wilders, will heed his warning.

* * *

