Here Are The Countries That Have Reached, Or Are Considering, Deportation Deals With US

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump’s illegal immigrant deportation push has officials looking for new places to put illegal immigrants if their home nations won’t accept their citizens back.

Section 241(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act requires that Immigration and Customs Enforcement send deportees back to their nation of origin, or the country in which they boarded the transport that brought them to America.

However, if that fails, the section also allows for the agency to remove aliens to any country that will accept them.

Talks between the United States and countries such as Honduras, Panama, and Venezuela have resulted in the nations accepting illegal immigrants that the United States needs to remove.

Here is a list of some of the countries either in talks with Washington about assisting with deportation or that have already begun the process of accepting other nations’ citizens being deported by the United States.

Mexico

Mexico is accepting non-Mexican illegal immigrants deported from the United States, even though there is no formal agreement between the nations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters a few weeks ago that Mexico has already accepted 38,000 deported illegal immigrants from the United States, and 5,000 of those were non-Mexican nationals.

Early this year, Mexico began constructing temporary tent shelters near Ciudad Juarez to prepare for deportees from the United States.

Guatemala

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to an agreement with both El Salvador and Guatemala during an international trip earlier this year that they would accept U.S. deportees as “safe third countries.”

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo confirmed the agreement on Feb. 5, saying that they would accept not only Guatemalan deportees but those from other nations as well.

“We have agreed to increase by 40 percent the number of flights of deportees, both of our nationality as well as deportees from other nationalities,” Arévalo said during a news conference with Rubio.

Guatemala cooperates with the United States in receiving both military and civilian deportation flights.

El Salvador

Just prior to Arévalo’s declaration, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced that his country would accept imprisoned illegal immigrants of any nationality into the country’s prison system.

Those accepted will enter El Salvador’s new Terrorism Confinement Center, or “mega-prison,” which can house 40,000 inmates. However, the United States will be charged a fee.

Honduras

In February of this year, Honduras moved to act as a “humanitarian bridge” for deportation flights of Venezuelans going from the United States and Venezuela, and the country has said that while the movement was not routine, the nation is open to facilitating transfers between the two nations.

Venezuela

Venezuela began accepting Venezuelan nationals deported from the United States in March of this year. The U.S. and Venezuelan governments reached an agreement after some tension related to the deportation of illegal immigrations.

Panama

Panama was the first country to accept deportees from other nations, placing 299 of them in police-controlled hotel rooms.

The United States and Panama signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate deportation flights for illegal immigrants, for which Washington has provided financial support.

The U.S. Embassy in Panama announced on May 6 that Panama has “significantly contributed” to the U.S. government’s efforts to put an end to illegal immigration by sending a flight with 81 illegal immigrants from Cameroon, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka to their countries of origin.

The U.S. government provided Panama with approximately $14 million to deport illegal migrants found in their country.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica began accepting non-citizen deportees from the United States in February of this year, with the first flight containing a group from Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Russia, among other countries.

The country is holding primarily deportees of Asian origin and plans to fly them back to their nations after a maximum of six weeks.

India

Also in February of this year, India received its first group of deportees from the United States just before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House a few weeks after Trump’s inauguration.

India has cooperated with the United States and said it is willing to accept deported Indians after a verification process. New Delhi has been clear that it stands against illegal immigration, due in part to the link to organized crime.

Rwanda

As of earlier this month, Rwanda has entered talks with the United States about taking illegal immigrant deportees.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe made the announcement on May 4, saying that the talks were in early stages.

Additional Efforts

On May 5, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an assistance program for illegal aliens willing to self-deport.

The package includes financial and travel assistance back to their home countries, organized through the CBP Home App.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

“This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens, and is a 70 [percent] savings for U.S. taxpayers.”

DHS has reported that even with the stipend, the cost of the removal of an illegal alien via self-deportation is around 70 percent cheaper than through Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The first flight of self-deporting illegal immigrants was completed on May 19, according to DHS. The chartered flight included 64 individuals sent back to Colombia and Honduras from Houston, Texas.

“This was a voluntary charter flight, not an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] operation,” DHS said in its announcement

While addressing attendees at a Cabinet meeting to mark Trump’s 100th day in office earlier this month, Rubio spoke about the administration’s efforts to partner with other nations to accept deportees.

“We are working with other countries to say, ‘We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries. Will you do that as a favor to us?’” the secretary of state said.

“And the further away from America, the better, so they can’t come back across the border.”

The Epoch Times has contacted the Department of State about possible negotiations with other nations.