Hezbollah Chief Torches 'Futile' Israel Talks, Urges Lebanon Walkout As Rubio Hypes 'Historic Opportunity'

The Israel-Lebanon peace talks which have kicked off at the State Dept. in Washington D.C. on Tuesday are unprecedented and historic, and yet they remain largely symbolic and will unlikely lead to much in terms of ending the conflict with Hezbollah. That's of course because Hezbollah is not actually represented, only Lebanese government officials - who hold no power or sway over what is the single most well-armed paramilitary group in the country.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday demanded that Lebanon cancel the US-hosted meeting with Israel, reaffirming the Iran-aligned group’s rejection of direct negotiations with its sworn enemy.

via AFP

"We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity… We call for a historic and heroic stance by canceling this negotiating meeting," Qassem stated. He blasted the talks as "futile".

Hezbollah has sent thousands of rockets into Israel, both in support of Hamas during the two-year Gaza war, and more recently as the US war on Iran kicked off.

Israel has in turn obliterated parts of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley - launching a brutal airstrike campaign, as if to punish the whole country. Earlier in the Gaza war Hezbollah leadership was decimated.

As for the Lebanese government, it first wants to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war via these formal talks with Lebanon itself. The US and Israel in turn are hoping to pressure all of Lebanese society into disarming and dismantling Hezbollah.

For now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up the fight against Hezbollah, saying Saturday that "we want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations.'

The Lebanon crisis holds the potential to impact the outcome of delicate on and off again peace talks between Tehran and Washington.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently overseeing the talks. Upon welcoming the rival ambassadors Tuesday he declared, "This is a historic opportunity. We understand we're working against decades of history and the complexities that have led us to this unique moment and the opportunity here."

"The hope today is that we can outline a framework upon which a current and lasting peace can be developed," he added. Here's how he framed the situation:

"The Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah. The Lebanese people are victims of Iranian aggression." Rubio stated. "This is a process, not an event."

🇺🇸🇱🇧 Rubio just did something genuinely historic. Israel and Lebanon face to face in Washington for the first time since 1983, and he's the one who made it happen.



His framing was sharp: "The Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah. The Lebanese people are victims of Iranian… https://t.co/locPZ5hVdR pic.twitter.com/DslBsOQmJS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 14, 2026

From Washington and Tel Aviv's eyes, this lasting peace doesn't have Hezbollah in the picture. The US has sought the group's final demise for decades, and the lengthy Syrian proxy war also had this as a key objective, along with the overthrow of Assad, and eventual regime change targeting Tehran - to dismantle the so-called Shia axis.