Hezbollah's Media Spokesman Assassinated By Israel In Heart Of Beirut After Haifa Synagogue Attacked

The head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Department, Mohammad Afif, was assassinated in a violent Israeli airstrike on a building in the heart of Beirut on Sunday.

"Fate willed that Hajj Muhammad Afif was inside the building at the time of the attack [in the Ras al-Nabaa neighborhood]," said the Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, Ali Hijazi. He said Afif was holding a meeting in the Baath party headquarters at the time of the Israeli strike. "Afif did not fight with weapons and did not lead a military unit in Hezbollah. Rather, he led a media unit," Hijazi added.

Mohammad Afif, via AP

A Lebanese security source also confirmed to Al Jazeera that Afif was assassinated in the Israeli attack on central Beirut’s Ras al-Nabaa. At least five were killed and seven injured. There was massive destruction at the site, and the toll is expected to rise.

Hezbollah MP Hussein al-Jishi said to Al Mayadeen that "the enemy’s targeting of a media spokesman who always carries his phone in his hand is further evidence of its inability, and this is neither courage nor heroism."

Hezbollah itself has yet to release a statement. Israel also heavily targeted Beirut's southern suburb and other areas of the country on Sunday.

Israel had tried to assassinate Afif on October 3, when it targeted the building of Hezbollah’s Media Relations office in the southern suburb of Beirut. On October 22, it targeted the site where Afif was giving a speech in the Ghobeiry area of the suburb.

Afif gave a speech for Martyrs Day last week, during which he affirmed to Israel that Hezbollah is prepared for a long war.

In his speech on 22 October, Afif publicly announced Hezbollah’s responsibility for the drone attack which exploded in the bedroom window of Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea.

"To the Israeli enemy, we say: you have only seen a little, and what happened in Haifa, Acre, and Safad is just the start ... To the leaders of the occupation: Iron for iron, blood for blood, and fire for fire," Afif said last month.

On Saturday a synagogue in Haifa was destroyed when Hezbollah rockets rained down on the area...

Hezbollah rocket attack damages synagogue in Haifa, injures civilians pic.twitter.com/VBpE8o2dOp — RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2024

Israeli media reports major damage to a synagogue in Haifa following missile launches from Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/FHvvNPmIuf — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 16, 2024

Hezbollah continues to fiercely confront Israeli ground troops in southern Lebanon, while stepping up its rocket, drone, and missile attacks against Israel.

Several Hezbollah rocket impacts resulted in heavy damage in the Haifa Bay area on November 16th.