Hillary Clinton Calls For Thought Police...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton always has a knack of popping up just when you’re about to forget she exists to remind everyone what kind of hell we’d be living in had she not lost to Trump nine years ago.

Here she is in Germany at the “World Forum” this week once again calling for her side, in whatever form that comes in, to have the authority to control how people think, ironically in order to, she asserts, stop “autocrats” from taking over society.

“Information determines how we think”: At the World Forum in Berlin, an irate @HillaryClinton warns about technology being “weaponized” to enable the spread of unapproved information.



“Where there are no facts that are agreed upon, that happen right before your eyes, & you have… pic.twitter.com/gudgeR97K6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2025

Hillary asserted “We now have a government in the United States that has thrown in its lot with the autocrats, which has made a choice to support those who wage war, not peace, who have given enormous power to the men who control the information flow in our world, who have all pledged allegiance to the continuation of algorithms that not only addict us, but poison us with hatred and fear.”

“Information determines how we think, and how we think determines what we say, and what we say determines what we do,” said Clinton

Sounding like something straight out of Orwell’s 1984, Clinton further stated “Where there are no facts that are agreed upon, that happen right before your eyes, and you have leaders telling you to ignore it, that Putin did not invade Ukraine, that Ukraine somehow brought it upon itself, where there are no facts, there cannot be truth, and where there is no truth, there cannot be trust, and where there is no trust, there cannot be democracy and peace.”

What facts would they be? The ones you decide are true?

…Clinton immediately turned to the need to control information which “controls what we think.” She insisted that there must be a protection for “facts” : a chilling message from one of the most outspoken champions for censorship and speech regulations. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2025

…Clinton is the perfect personification of the goal to crate “A New World Order: Based on European Values”. It is American values that are a bit more of a challenge for a leader who called on the EU to use the Digital Services Act to censor Americans. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2025

Here’s the full six minutes, which she probably got paid millions for.

Hillary has long been on this crusade against freedom of speech, lamenting that if globalists lose control of the social narrative their entire house of cards comes crashing down.

What genuinely sickens me is that the modern Left has repeatedly rejected and even scoffed at the idea of objective truth, introducing scare quotes for the very idea of "truth," and now they're furious that they can't simply require us to believe in their "truths." — Southpaw Patrol (@SouthpawPatrol) March 19, 2025

What a repulsive thing for her to say. Un-American, in fact. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 18, 2025

The Democrats would love to decide what information is approved and censor the rest of us. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 19, 2025

Autocracy is only ok when they do it!

There is an inverse relationship between the amount of time Hillary is on camera and is actually heard speaking and her popularity. I hope she continues to give speeches around the United States. It would be hard for the Republican Party to buy better advertising. — Harmonicminer (@harmonicminer) March 18, 2025

What is the end game here?

They are trying to set the stage for large scale invalidation of elections because of “manipulation” by social media — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) March 19, 2025

