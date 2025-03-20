print-icon
Hillary Clinton Calls For Thought Police...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton always has a knack of popping up just when you’re about to forget she exists to remind everyone what kind of hell we’d be living in had she not lost to Trump nine years ago.

Here she is in Germany at the “World Forum” this week once again calling for her side, in whatever form that comes in, to have the authority to control how people think, ironically in order to, she asserts, stop “autocrats” from taking over society.

Hillary assertedWe now have a government in the United States that has thrown in its lot with the autocrats, which has made a choice to support those who wage war, not peace, who have given enormous power to the men who control the information flow in our world, who have all pledged allegiance to the continuation of algorithms that not only addict us, but poison us with hatred and fear.”

“Information determines how we think, and how we think determines what we say, and what we say determines what we do,” said Clinton

Sounding like something straight out of Orwell’s 1984, Clinton further stated “Where there are no facts that are agreed upon, that happen right before your eyes, and you have leaders telling you to ignore it, that Putin did not invade Ukraine, that Ukraine somehow brought it upon itself, where there are no facts, there cannot be truth, and where there is no truth, there cannot be trust, and where there is no trust, there cannot be democracy and peace.

What facts would they be? The ones you decide are true?

Here’s the full six minutes, which she probably got paid millions for.

Hillary has long been on this crusade against freedom of speech, lamenting that if globalists lose control of the social narrative their entire house of cards comes crashing down.

Autocracy is only ok when they do it!

What is the end game here?

