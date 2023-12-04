Hillary Clinton Claims "Extreme Heat" Has Killed Half A Billion People

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton told the Cop28 conference that “extreme heat” has killed half a billion people, most of them women and girls, but failed to cite any actual source.

“We’re seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate and by far the biggest killer is “extreme heat.”

The two time failed presidential candidate went on to claim that “extreme heat” had killed 61,000 people in Europe last summer.

“We don’t have that kind of number yet from Africa, Asia, Latin America but we know and estimate that we probably could measure about 500,000 deaths and the majority of those are women and girls and particularly pregnant women,” she added.

NOW - Hillary Clinton: "We're seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate." pic.twitter.com/6hVv4qFB1T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2023

Really, Hillary. Do you “know,” or is this a ‘probable’ “estimate”?

We don’t know because there’s absolutely no source for the claim.

[ZH: We were intrigued by the other speakers on her panel... particularly the 'Global Chief Heat Officer'...]

As we previously highlighted, Cop28 is being held at a rather inconvenient time for climate change technocrats since Europe is experiencing a potentially record-breaking cold snap.

The 61,000 extreme heat deaths figure from Europe is taken from a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, which is funded by groups like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation which are heavily invested in pushing climate change hysteria.

I’m sure they’re not biased at all!

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our great merch.