'Hive Mind' Globalists All Post Same X Message After Zelensky's Oval Office Humiliation

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following Ukrainian President Zelensky’s absolute car crash of a visit to President Trump and JD Vance at the White House, European globalists all creepily posted the same robotic message to X in support of Zelensky.

Zelensky left the White House early and in disgrace after he acted disrespectful during the meeting with the President and Vice President in the Oval Office.

The Ukrainian leader clearly didn’t expect to be holding the meeting in front of the press and was visibly irked for the entire 50 minute exchange.

Look at the body language in this screenshot. He had no clue what he was in for. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYhwlziX24 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 28, 2025

Everything came to a head around 40 minutes into the discussion when Zelensky started talking down to JD Vance, prompting the VP to note that the Ukrainian President has not once said thank you for the ongoing support and the opportunity to visit the White House.

Trump then took over getting into a heated exchange with Zelensky, telling him he is “gambling with World War Three.”

Here is the full 50-minute conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky.



There are a lot of politicians claiming Zelensky was "ambushed."



There was a full 40 minutes of dialogue before the "fireworks" started.



The president insisted throughout the first 40… pic.twitter.com/yu1ragwpAS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2025

Trump kicked Zelensky out before the scheduled lunch and before an agreement of access to minerals in exchange for ongoing security could be signed.

Trump then told reporters that Zelensky clearly is not ready to accept peace and that he “has no cards to play” without US support.

JUST IN: President Trump says Zelensky wanted to come back to the White House "right now" but he wouldn't let him.



Reporter: "How long do you think it will take for Zelensky to want peace and be invited back to the White House?



Trump: "Well, he says he wants it now. He wants to… pic.twitter.com/soFrrzBkry — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2025

Zelensky also refused to apologise in a subsequent interview with Fox News.

🚨 #BREAKING: Zelensky refuses MULTIPLE TIMES to apologize to President Trump after disrespecting him and our country in the Oval Office



GO HOME, Zelensky.



Your time is over. We're done with you. pic.twitter.com/GMvrYMcqu5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

Following all of this, EU globalists Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commission, Roberta Metsola, President of EU Parliament, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party all began sent out this same message…

Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.



Be strong, be brave, be fearless.

You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.



We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 28, 2025

So… how did all the Euro leaders happen to post the exact same identical thing?



I mean it was identical – down to the letter!



Can you explain?



Of course you can, but will you?https://t.co/JUAtVpjP2G — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 1, 2025

Other globalists wrote their own messages of solidarity with Zelensky, despite the fact that he came across like a petulant toddler and clearly had no intention of being diplomatic with Trump and Vance.

It’s almost as if they don’t actually want peace.

* * *

