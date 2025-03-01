print-icon
print-icon

'Hive Mind' Globalists All Post Same X Message After Zelensky's Oval Office Humiliation

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following Ukrainian President Zelensky’s absolute car crash of a visit to President Trump and JD Vance at the White House, European globalists all creepily posted the same robotic message to X in support of Zelensky.

Zelensky left the White House early and in disgrace after he acted disrespectful during the meeting with the President and Vice President in the Oval Office.

The Ukrainian leader clearly didn’t expect to be holding the meeting in front of the press and was visibly irked for the entire 50 minute exchange.

Everything came to a head around 40 minutes into the discussion when Zelensky started talking down to JD Vance, prompting the VP to note that the Ukrainian President has not once said thank you for the ongoing support and the opportunity to visit the White House.

Trump then took over getting into a heated exchange with Zelensky, telling him he is “gambling with World War Three.”

Trump kicked Zelensky out before the scheduled lunch and before an agreement of access to minerals in exchange for ongoing security could be signed.

Trump then told reporters that Zelensky clearly is not ready to accept peace and that he “has no cards to play” without US support.

Zelensky also refused to apologise in a subsequent interview with Fox News.

Following all of this, EU globalists Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commission, Roberta Metsola, President of EU Parliament, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party all began sent out this same message…

Other globalists wrote their own messages of solidarity with Zelensky, despite the fact that he came across like a petulant toddler and clearly had no intention of being diplomatic with Trump and Vance.

It’s almost as if they don’t actually want peace.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

 

0
Loading...