"Hold An Election": Musk Blasts Ukrainian Parliament Vote Affirming No Elections, Hailing Zelensky's 'Legitimacy'

On Tuesday Ukraine's parliament passed a resolution extending the mandate of President Volodymyr Zelensky until martial law is lifted. It comes amid growing pressure from Washington for the country to prepare for and hold a national election.

The vote reached the necessary majority, with 268 members voting in support of the resolution, with no abstentions or votes against, according to a statement by parliament deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Several parliament members were absent, however.

"The Verkhovna Rada once again recalls that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was elected in free, transparent, democratic elections. His mandate is not called into question by the Ukrainian people or the Verkhovna Rada," the resolution read, which was intended as clear pushback against Trump. Zelensky's 'legitimacy' is also being declared in the vote.

President Trump shocked allies last week by calling Zelensky a "dictator without elections" who has refused to conform to democratic norms.

Interestingly, there was more resistance when a first-round vote was held Monday - suggesting things aren't so unanimous. According to a regional source, "The Verkhovna Rada first put the resolution to the vote on Monday, the third anniversary of the start of the war, when it was supported by 218 deputies, short of the required minimum of 226 votes for a vote to pass."

Zelensky has consistently argue country can't hold elections as martial law is still in effect, amid growing criticism that he's conspiring to merely stay in power. His term expired in May 2024, but he recently asserted, "I’m focusing on the survival of our country, and I am doing it really all my term."

"I’m ready to speak about elections if you want," he said, claiming that "Ukrainians don’t want, totally don’t want, because they are afraid, because otherwise we will lose the military loan, the war loan, our soldiers will come back home, and Putin will occupy all our territory."

Elon Musk among others begs to differ. He wrote on X in response to Tuesday's vote: "Hold an election".

Last week, in addition to calling Zelensky a dictator, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky "better move fast" to achieve peace with Russia or "he is not going to have a country left."

On Sunday Zelensky actually floated the possibility of stepping down if it would lead to peace, but appeared to attach it to NATO membership. "I am ready to leave my post if it brings peace. Or exchange it for NATO," Zelensky said in response to journalists' questions at a local security summit.

Russia's Putin has meanwhile said he can't negotiate directly with Zelensky as he's 'illegitimate' and refuses to hold elections. Putin has also pointed to Zelensky effectively outlawing direct talks with Moscow.