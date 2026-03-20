Oil Rises As Three More Warships, Thousands Of Marines Dispatched To Mideast; Trump Blasts 'Paper Tiger' NATO

Summary

Oil rises on news of a second massive Marine deployment toward Gulf in a week , as Trump calls NATO a 'paper tiger'.

IRGC contradicts Bibi: says missile production is ongoing , is of "no concern" - even as IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini is reported killed.

Energy war ongoing: Major sites damaged across the region - Haifa refinery hit, Qatar LNG output cut 17%, Kuwait facilities ablaze.

Kharg Island escalation looms : Trump admin weighing seizure of Kharg Island to reopen Hormuz; Thousands of Marines in route, reports of low US jet strafing runs over strait.

Signal of zero restraint from Ayatollah & FM: Iran sends warning if energy sites are hit again, leadership structure grows opaque; supreme leader says enemies will be denied security.

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Trump Blasts 'Paper Tiger' NATO; Three More Warships Dispatched to Mideast

The President has again expressed his frustration at lack of direct NATO participation in a plan to open up the Strait of Hormuz. He declared the US has "militarily WON" - and lambasted lack of allied interest in a "simple military maneuver" to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, oil is rising on news of a second massive Marine deployment toward Gulf in a week, WSJ is reporting:

The Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, even as President Trump insists he won’t put American boots on the ground in Iran, according to U.S. officials. Roughly 2,200 to 2,500 Marines from the California-based USS Boxer amphibious ready group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are heading to the U.S. Central Command, responsible for all American forces in the Middle East, the officials said.

Crude Futures as WSJ headline hit...

IRGC Says Missile Production Intact, Contradicting Netanyahu

On day 21, the Iran war shows no signs of abating. Iran’s IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeini was reportedly killed in an Israeli overnight strike, another high-level hit as the decapitation campaign grinds on.

However, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that the Islamic republic has continued to produce missiles despite the war with Israel and the United States. This directly contradicts Israeli PM Netanyahu's assertions from the day prior, where he said both missile production capacity and uranium enrichment capability have been destroyed. Netanyahu had claimed, "Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles."

"Our missile industry deserves a perfect score...and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said according to Fars.

⚡️Massive airstrikes in Iran this morning pic.twitter.com/5FBlymJ5V4 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 20, 2026

Energy Complexes From Gulf to Israel Burning; Casualties Mount

The energy war continues to be front and center. Israel confirmed major Thursday Iranian strikes hit its Haifa refining complex, damaging critical infrastructure, and leaving many in the area without power. Also, the attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility is expected to slash LNG export capacity by roughly 17%. Kuwait hasn't been spared either, with its massive Mina al-Ahmadi refinery hit for a second straight day, with fires ripping through processing units.

Elsewhere, Bahrain says it has faced over 140 missiles and 240 drones since the war began, underscoring the scale of Iran’s regional barrage.

Across the region, escalation is bleeding into civilian life even in countries not directly part of the conflict. The biggest Muslim holiday of the year, Eid, is being celebrated, and in Iran the Persian New Year "Nowruz" is unfolding under air raid sirens, also with fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Syria. Currently Palestinians are being barred from Al-Aqsa during Eid. Casualties continue to mount with over 1,400 reported dead in Iran, including 204 children per the Red Crescent - and more than 1,000 killed in Lebanon.

Signs of US Plans to Take Kharg Island

But the real escalation risk surrounds what Washington's next move may be, as the Trump administration is actively weighing seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s key export hub, in a desperate effort to force Hormuz back open. One source put it bluntly to Axios: "We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island, and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations." For all the bravado and rhetoric, some analysts see the situation as a classic escalation trap.

But the report says no final decision has been made, but the direction of travel is clear. "He wants Hormuz open… If he has to take Kharg Island… that’s going to happen," one senior official said, while acknowledging a coastal invasion remains on the table.

The Wall Street Journal in fresh reporting sees signs that an operation is already underway: "The U.S. and its allies have intensified the battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending low-flying attack jets over the sea lanes to blast Iranian naval vessels and Apache helicopters to shoot down Iran’s deadly drones, American military officials said." it writes.

via Telegram sputnik_africa

Iran Vows 'Zero Restraint' If Its Energy Sites Attacked Again

Here's what Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted to X on Thursday: "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites."

And CNN reports Friday: "Mojtaba Khamenei, who has made no public appearance since being chosen to succeed his father, said in a written statement security must be denied to all Iran’s enemies."

Things are meanwhile getting more opaque in terms of leadership structure inside Iran: "Iran has not named replacements for the vast majority of senior officials killed by Israeli strikes since the conflict began on February 28," CNN reports.

Iran's strategy appears to be to survive while imposing severe high costs:

Every single day that this war goes on, the more the economic damage just compounds. This is the key line right here from @tracyalloway https://t.co/T6hrWxL1Op pic.twitter.com/t8Qos0vB1A — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 19, 2026

Intense Attacks on Israel Continue

There has remained heavy censorship in Israel amid the war, but various overnight reports suggested another past 12 hours of heavy Iranian missile bombardment of Israel. Times of Israel confirmed, though without much in the way of details that sirens have been constant around central and northern Israel.

There were at least half a dozen missile salvos on Israel since late last night. "A home in the central city of Rehovot is burning following an apparent cluster munition impact, rescue services say," TOI writes. "There are no immediate reports of injuries after Iran launched a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead at central Israel."

Flash90/TOI: The site of an Iranian missile impact in Rehovot, central Israel.

One war observer who has regional contacts wrote on X the following account: "Israel has been pummeled all night. Based on my counts of alerts and reports of landings from open sources the number increased tonight, though there are no reports of casualties."

The journalist continues, "My Whatsapp groups are filled with people having breakdowns after not sleeping for two weeks. In Jerusalem 4 alerts were heard in a 90 minute span. Iran has been able to increase the number of launches daily. Everyone seems angry at the IDF and Netanyahu for lying about the destruction of Iranian capabilities."