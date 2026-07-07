Hours After Biggest Drone Blitz On Moscow In Two Years, Zelensky Turns Up Heat At NATO

Ukraine's President Zelensky is in Ankara for the annual NATO summit, trying to bring the pressure on the alliance to step up more defense backing amid the grinding war with Russia, which has increasingly turned into a 'battle of the skies'.

Over 430 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding region overnight, soon after which Zelensky appeared on the NATO stage Tuesday, urging allies to prioritize the production of anti-ballistic missile systems. Already Britain has said it plans to lead the way in the Western alliance developing and providing long-range missiles for Kiev.

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"The one thing we still need to do here in Europe is build a strong defense against Russia's ballistic missiles," Zelensky said. "It’s a big challenge; this is Russia’s last major advantage."

He cast Russia's own ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine as an issue of global importance. "We already see each other as reliable partners, and it would be only natural to become a part of one common security community," Zelensky told European leaders, also with President Trump in attendance.

The overnight drone attack on the Moscow region is being described as the largest air raid on the Russian capital in two years, though no significant damage or injuries were reported - as air defenses were busy and apparently successful this time.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said "most" of the inbound UAVs were "neutralized by air defense forces on distant approaches." Across the whole nation, Russia's Defense Ministry separately indicated it intercepted 452 Ukrainian drones Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As a result of the heavy attack wave, all four of Moscow's major airports suspended services or else imposed serious flight restrictions, which has by this point happened many times before.

Zelensky at NATO Summit in Ankara:



We have completely eliminated the very idea of Russia having a strategic rear.



And you know this country — for a long time, Russia believed it had a territorial advantage. No one else possessed a deep rear.



It could safely keep military… pic.twitter.com/NMQrH2WuWS — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 7, 2026