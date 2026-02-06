House Launches Investigation Into 'Discriminatory' South Korean Regulators After Trump Hits Seoul With 25% Tariff

The House Judiciary Committee has opened a formal investigation into whether South Korean regulators are unfairly targeting American technology companies, as the two allies with a long history of economic and security cooperation find themselves embroiled in a heated dispute over trade, technology, and regulatory oversight - with government accusing the other of unfair practices.

Last October we highlighted that South Korea has effectively been extracting money from US tech firms in the form of fines and other punitive measures via the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC). While the commission's stated goal is to enforce antitrust laws, they've essentially morphed into bridge trolls, according to US officials.

In 2016, Qualcomm was hit with an $854 million penalty for what it called unfair business practices. In 2021, Google was hit with a $177 million fine for dominating the Android OS market. Apple, Meta and others have been similarly hit stemming from issues like in-app payment restrictions, proprietary algorithms, and alleged anti-competitive practices.

While Washington DC has allowed Seoul to pursue enforcement actions under the longstanding US - Korea alliance, the KFTC has morphed into an aggressive, often unpredictable enforcer whose investigations and fines have disproportionately targeted foreign market leaders.

📺 MUST WATCH: @repdarrellissa rips countries like South Korea for attacking American businesses and American workers.



Republicans and the Trump administration won't let them get away with it. pic.twitter.com/sf2pR7IAxe — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 16, 2025

According to one analysis, punitive fines from the KFTC are set to cause a combined $1 trillion in economic losses over the next decade ($525 billion for the U.S. and $469 billion for South Korea), as tighter controls on global tech firms present a "discriminatory" risk that could chill innovation and foreign investment.

Trump Takes a Swing

Following an October trip to Seoul by President Trump, it looked like the KFTC was willing to back off - only for things to go sideways less than two months later, resulting in the Trump administration canceling a key bilateral trade meeting.

Trump publicly accused South Korea last week of "not living up" to the terms of the October agreement, before slapping a new 25% tariff on Korean imports to the United States - blindsiding South Korean officials and sending ripples throughout the business community. South Korea notaly imported around $123 billion of goods to the US last year, making it the second largest export market after China.

Now, the House Judiciary Committee is on the case - launching an investigation into the KFTC, and have subpoenaed American e-commerce giant Coupang for documents and testimony, after the KFTC threatened massive penalties in the wake of a November 2025 breach, which exposed personal data of over 33 million customers (later expanded to include 165,000 more), attributed to a Chinese hacker but compounded by Coupang's alleged inadequate cybersecurity and delayed detection. Coupang has faced over $100 million in previous fines over alleged search engine manipulation and unfair business practices. According to the lawmakers, obtaining records from Coupang will help Congress assess whether foreign regulatory policies and enforcement practices are affecting Americans’ due-process rights and the ability of U.S. companies to compete in global markets.

Coupang has vowed to fully cooperate, "including submitting the documents requested in the subpoena and having witnesses appear."

In a letter dated Feb. 5, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Subcommittee Chairman Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) said the probe will examine whether foreign laws and enforcement actions are being used to discriminate against U.S. firms and undermine their ability to compete globally.

Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has become a focal point for U.S. officials, lawmakers and investors who argue that Seoul’s regulatory approach warrants closer scrutiny. In a statement to FOX Business, a spokesperson for the company said it would “fully cooperate with the U.S. House Judiciary Committee investigation, including production of documents and witness testimony as required by the subpoena.”

The committee said it is conducting oversight into “how and to what extent foreign laws, regulations, and judicial orders are being used to discriminate against innovative American companies and infringe on the rights of U.S. citizens.” As part of that effort, the subpoena seeks communications between Coupang and South Korean authorities, along with testimony from company representatives.

According to the letter, the KFTC has subjected U.S. firms to “punitive obligations, excessive fines, and discriminatory enforcement practices." The letter also referenced recent regulatory actions involving Coupang, including scrutiny and potential penalties tied to a data-related incident, which the committee said exemplify broader concerns about how American-owned companies are treated under South Korean enforcement.

The investigation, they said, is intended to inform potential legislation aimed at protecting U.S. companies and citizens from what Congress describes as discriminatory foreign regulations and enforcement decisions.