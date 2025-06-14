House Republicans Probe China-Based Billionaire Allegedly Bankrolling Anti-ICE Riots 

U.S. Congressional Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), launched a formal investigation on Friday into the dark money networks and political affiliations of billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. national reportedly residing in Communist China.

Singham is suspected of funding far-left color revolutions in the U.S. with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The inquiry focuses on Singham's possible role as a proxy in CCP propaganda operations and his potential legal exposure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Oversight Chairman Comer and Declassification Taskforce Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) threatened to subpoena the far-left billionaire if he refuses to cooperate with the investigation into potential ties in sparking social unrest through a network of revolutionary leftist non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The lawmakers allege Singham could be linked to the ongoing unrest and chaos in Los Angeles.

In a letter to the billionaire, House Republicans requested documents and information about his dark money network supporting leftist NGOs such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which reportedly played a part in the Los Angeles chaos.

The Pro-China Party of Socialism & Liberation was heavily present and also advertised the CHIRLA "press conference", where speakers included Sasha Renée Pérez, a California State Senator who declared during her speech "You have almost every single member of the legislature in Los…

Thousands are protesting right now in Los Angeles. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is involved in the organizing of this but I think there are other groups involved too.



Don't assume it's just the PSL.

At least one of the groups supporting the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles has ties to the Chinese communist regime.



The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) is under scrutiny for organizing the protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los…

Additionally, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawmakers requested a briefing on investigations into Singham under FARA and other federal laws.

"It has been reported that Mr. Singham is 'the main backer behind' the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which has organized nationwide protests, including the Los Angeles riots. According to the New York Times, Mr. Singham, who resides in the People's Republic of China, has a long track record of assisting far-left entities, such as Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries," House Republicans wrote in the letter.

The letter continued to note that the leftist billionaire "created an elaborate dark money network which allows him to send funds to a series of non-profits, such as the 'United Community Fund' and 'Justice Education Fund,' that have almost no real footprints."

It concluded by saying, "These reports suggest that Mr. Singham may have acted as an agent for the CCP. Under General Secretary Xi, the CCP is known for its 'Strategy of Sowing Discord,' which 'refers to efforts to make internal disputes amongst the enemy so deep that they become distracted from conflict.' If Mr. Singham is carrying out this strategy on behalf of the CCP, he may have a FARA registration obligation ... and to assist the Committee's oversight of this matter, we request a briefing on what steps DOJ and any component agencies are taking to counter the CCP's influence operations against the United States."

According to investigative reports (e.g., New York Times, 2023), Singham lives in Shanghai, China, and works closely with pro-CCP advocacy groups.

From NYT:

What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide. From a think tank in Massachusetts to an event space in Manhattan, from a political party in South Africa to news organizations in India and Brazil, The Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to groups linked to Mr. Singham that mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points.

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer told ZeroHedge:

"Singham's anti-American villainy became clear with his financing of the violent Black Lives Matter uprisings — to Communist China's delight. He is absolutely bed with the CCP…etc"

Schweizer's team revealed some of those dark money-funded NGOs tied to this weekend's nationwide color revolution...

Dark-Money Network Funneled Millions Into 'No Kings' Nationwide Color Revolution Operation | ZeroHedge

What Democrats want to achieve...

And So It Begins: Leftist Monkey Wrenching Is Leading To Civil War

The pivot has begun—toward exposing the organizational and logistical support these NGOs may be receiving from America’s foreign adversaries, all with the goal of "sowing discord" nationwide. This is not organic unrest; it’s likely a manufactured crisis, backed by the Democrat Party and its globalist friends. The madness ends only when the American people recognize the deception for what it is.

* * *

