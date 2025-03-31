Houthi Ballistic Missile Launches On Israel Now Daily, Despite US Operation

US aerial assaults on Yemen have been coming daily for two weeks now, but so have Houthi ballistic missile launches on Israel. Particularly the past week has seen constant direct launches on Israel.

Sunday has seen the eighth Houthi ballistic missile attack on Israel since March 18. This fresh launch, targeting central Israel, was reportedly intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The Israel Defense Forces indicated the missile aimed at Israel was actually intercepted before crossing the country’s borders, as was the case with some prior missiles over the past days.

At least one woman was injured while trying to get to a bomb shelter, as alert sirens went off across central and southern Israel.

The Houthis have vowed to keep up their launces on Israel and warships in the Red Sea, after resuming the attacks in the wake of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapsing.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree in a Sunday statement said more attacks had been launched on the US aircraft carrier currently patrolling the Red Sea.

He said the group has "clashed with the USS Harry S. Truman three times in the preceding 24 hours, using missiles, drones, and naval forces."

Saree pledged that Ansarallah forces will keep "supporting the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza is stopped."

The Pentagon and US Central Command have largely kept silent on the details of these purported attacks on the carrier and US warships.

In prior instances the US has said such attacks didn't even come close to hitting any US naval assets. However, CENTCOM has not provided daily updates, only tending to emphasize the ongoing US strikes on targets inside Yemen.

🚨Sirens sounding across central Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen🚨 pic.twitter.com/AHMnLhz4bz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 30, 2025

The White House has hailed the ongoing Yemen operations as successful, yet this is dubious given the Houthis have not relented in their own drone and missile launches, but have instead stepped up these attacks. There seems to be no clearly defined end-game, which is typically the case every time Washington gets bogged down in the Middle East.