Houthi Drone Slams Into Hotel In Southern Israel, Wounding Over 20

Israeli media is reporting that over 20 people were wounded, including two in serious condition, after a drone launched by Houthis out of Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat during the day Wednesday.

Some reports initially said the drone slammed into a hotel, but video shows it crashing down onto an external courtyard or public square which formed an entrance to the hotel. Public broadcaster KAN says several rooms in a nearby hostel were damaged in the attack. Watch:

⚡️⭕️ New scenes ..

The moment the Yemeni drone impact on a hotel in occupied Eilat pic.twitter.com/ii9FAZPIri — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) September 24, 2025

Most of the casualties were injured by being struck by shrapnel, with the more serious cases being airlifted to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Very clear video footage from multiple angles shows the large drone flying over the beach and then the city, evading efforts to intercept.

The Israeli Air Force said that while sirens sounded, its anti-air defenses failed in this instance:

The military acknowledged that attempts to intercept the drone had failed, with two Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired at the unmanned aircraft, while noting that sirens had sounded a warning of an attack “according to protocol.”

It's being speculated that the Iron Dome system's failure was due to the very low altitude of the drone, as can also be seen on video as it silently drifts over the southernmost city.

Have the #Houthis found a hole in Israeli air defence? ⚠️



Within the past hour, a #Houthi drone breached Israeli air defence and impacted Club (Kalab) Hotel in #Eilat injuring at least 8, despite Red Alerts which indicate the IDF was aware of the approaching #UAV.



Houthi drones… pic.twitter.com/JyOybCsdkm — Martin Kelly (@_MartinKelly_) September 24, 2025

"The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, and will learn the hard way," Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on X after the attack. "Whoever harms Israel will be harmed sevenfold."

This strongly suggests Israel's military could be gearing up for overnight strikes on Yemen, or else operations in the coming days. The last months have seen largescale IDF airstrikes on Yemen, but this hasn't deterred the Houthis.

Below: Chaos as bystanders rush to help wounded in the immediate strike aftermath...

Chaos as people tend to victims in wake of YEMENI DRONE attack in Eilat, Israel



Footage: Lord of War https://t.co/yeIjN7Ftv7 pic.twitter.com/Lhxt7jHuD6 — RT (@RT_com) September 24, 2025

The Houthis have of late especially targeted airports in southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv. By Wednesday evening, the Houthis took responsibility for the fresh attack on Eilat in a statement.

This event could constitute the most numbers of casualties in a single strike inflicted on Israel by the Iran-aligned Houthis to date related to the Gaza war, and Netanyahu is thus likely to order bigger military action.