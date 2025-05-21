Houthis Add Key Northern Israeli Port To Target List For Ballistic Missiles

Via The Cradle

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF.. Ansarallah/Houthis) announced that its leadership has decided to impose a blockade on the northern Israeli port of Haifa, in response to Tel Aviv’s violent escalation in the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the Israeli enemy's escalation of its brutal aggression against our brothers and people in Gaza … The Yemeni Armed Forces … has decided, with God's help, to implement the leadership's directives to begin work on imposing a naval blockade on the port of Haifa," it said in a statement released on its media page early Tuesday.

"Accordingly, all companies with ships present in this port or heading to it are hereby notified that the aforementioned port has been included in the target bank since the time of announcing this statement, and they must take into consideration what is said in this statement and what will be stated later," it added.

Via Reuters

Since the Omani-mediated ceasefire agreement earlier this month – which saw Washington end its indiscriminate campaign against Yemen and Sanaa stop its operations targeting US ships – the YAF has targeted Israel several times.

A May 12 report by the New York Times (NYT) revealed that US President Donald Trump was forced to agree to a deal that did not include Yemen halting attacks against Israel, given that the first weeks of the US campaign burned through $1 billion in munitions and "had not even established air superiority" over the YAF and the Ansarallah movement.

In addition to the naval ban on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, Sanaa has also maintained a blockade on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, which was directly struck by a Yemeni ballistic missile in early May.

As a result, several international airliners have suspended flights to Israel. Tel Aviv has recently launched massive attacks on Yemen and has threatened to assassinate Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Ansarallah – which is merged with the YAF. The YAF carried out its first hypersonic ballistic missile attack targeting the city of Haifa on 23 April.

The Houthi decision to add Haifa port to its target list comes after Israel reportedly killed over 500 Palestinians in Gaza in just a few days.

On May 17, Israel announced the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which aims to bring the entirety of Gaza under Israeli control and will see the army displace the whole population and confine it to a small area in the southern region of the strip.

Yemeni Armed Forces: "We warn global airlines against heading to Ben Gurion Airport because it is unsafe." pic.twitter.com/lKQZL1EgWy — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) May 4, 2025

After three months of a total blockade that compounded a severe humanitarian crisis in the strip, Israel allowed only five aid trucks into Gaza on Tuesday. Tel Aviv said it would only allow a “basic quantity” of food to enter Gaza.