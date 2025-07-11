Houthis Again Target Tel Aviv, As Israelis Plead For More US Raids On Yemen

The Houthis have clearly been ramping up their attacks on Israeli interests and assets out of Yemen, and on Thursday another ballistic missile strike on Tel Aviv was attempted.

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, shortly after conducting airstrikes on Houthi targets. The Iran-aligned group later confirmed responsibility for the launch, calling it a "qualitative military operation" involving a ballistic missile.

Prior missile intercept over Tel Aviv in June, via AFP

As a result, multiple alert sirens were active across Israel during the dawn hours. All of this comes after the Houthis attacked and sank two commercial vessels bound for Israel, in complex operations which they boasted of and captured on film.

Israel is now reportedly formally asking the United States to renew its military strikes on the Iran-backed group, according to Kan public broadcaster..

Israel told the US that the attacks on shipping "can no longer remain solely an Israeli problem," and called for "more intense combined attacks against Houthi regime targets — not just [Israeli] air force fighter jet strikes, but also a renewal of American attacks and the formation of a coalition including additional countries."

"A broad coalition is needed to convey to the Houthi regime that it is in danger," an anonymous Israeli defense official told Kan.

At the moment, the Houthis are still actively targeting Tel Aviv international airport, along with any vessel in the Red Sea bound for Israel. Ben Gurion airport has been directly hit at least once during the conflict.

President Trump had in May declared a US ceasefire with the Houthis, to the chagrin of Israel, which stepped up its own aerial attacks on Yemen.

#Houthis in #Yemen claim missile attack targeting #Israel



Yemen’s Houthi militant group said on Thursday they had attacked Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv area with a ballistic missile, while the Israeli military said the missile from Yemen was intercepted after air… pic.twitter.com/3LCcf3jQna — YemenOnline (@YemenOnlineinfo) July 10, 2025

Trump, perhaps realizing the futility of the US bombing raids - amid Houthi resolve - essentially declared 'victory' and departed the war theatre. Many war analysts believe that the Houthis cannot ultimately be defeated short of a full, comprehensive ground operation.